The 14-Point Memorandum of Understanding

Iran and the United States 6-17-2026

Transcribed from an Unofficial CNN Release

This version of the 14-Point Memorandum of Understanding comes from CNN reporters contact with U.S. State Department officials attending the G-7 Summit in France this week. Both American and Iranian officials have denied its accuracy, but it has received wide distribution and discussion today in the media. Both President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, however, have spoken to the issues raised, giving some explanation to them. Most of the media questions reflected a confusion of false narratives about the war with reality. I have included a few brief clarifications as necessary.

First of all Point 8 is the most important, because it was seemingly the main point of conflict and reason for war.

Iran has agreed never to produce nuclear weapons.

The 14-Point Memorandum of Understanding as known 6-17-2026

1—The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, together with their allies in the current war, declare upon the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding an immediate and permanent end to the warn on all fronts, including Lebanon and undertake that from now on they will not launch any hostile action against each other, and will refrain from the threat or use of force.

LMS Comment: Immediate cease fire.

2—The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs.

LMS Comment: No more CIA orchestrated regime change operations in Iran.

3—The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States undertake to negotiate and reach a final agreement within a maximum period of 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.

LMS comment: Monitored and enforced timetable—no phony delays for military advantage.

4—Immediately upon the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the United States will lift the naval blockade and prevent any interference or obstruction against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and restore traffic within a maximum of 30 days to its full capacity, the traffic of ships shall be proportional to the pre-war volume of traffic, on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States also undertakes to withdraw its forces from the surrounding areas within 30 days after the final agreement.

LMS Comment: End U.S. Naval Blockade and presumably withdraw U.S Forces from the Persian Gulf!

5—Upon signing the Memorandum of Understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take steps to assure that the movement of merchant ships from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa is resumed within 30 days to the pre-war volume, taking into account the need for removal of technical obstacles and the neutralization of mines by Iran.

LMS Comment: Open Persian Gulf to all civilian shipping traffic.

6—The United States undertakes, together with its regional partners to create a comprehensive plan agreed upon by both parties for the rehabilitation and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, , while ensuring financing of at least $300 billion. The implementation mechanism of this plan, as part of the final agreement, will be formulated within 60 days.

LMS Comment: This is NOT giving $300 billion to Iran, it is financing rehabilitation loans, based on Iran’s compliance with the Memorandum of Understanding.

7—The United States commits to ending, on a schedule to be agreed upon as part of the final agreement , all types of sanctions currently facing the Islamic Republic of Iran, including resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and all unilateral U.S. sanctions , both primary and secondary.

LMS Comment: Remove ALL financial and operational sanctions against Iran.

8—The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that it will never produce nuclear weapons. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States have agreed that the fate of enriched material and fate of all other mutually agreed nuclear-related issues, including Iran’s needs, will be adequately addressed in a final agreement; the final agreement will confirm the provisions of this Article.

LMS Comment: Iran will NEVER produce nuclear weapons, but will agree to reasonable limits on uranium enrichment allowing electrical power plants and nuclear related medical facilities.

9—The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States agree that pending a final agreement, they will maintain the status quo: Iran will maintain the status quo on its nuclear program, and the United States will not impose new sanctions on Iran or strengthen its forces in the region.

LMS Comment: No bullying tactics.

10—The United States undertakes that immediately after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, and until the date of the lifting of sanctions, the United States Treasury Department will issue waivers for exports of Iranian crude oil, petrochemical products and their derivatives, and all related services, including banking, insurance, transportation, and the like.

LMS Commentary: U.S. Treasury Department must promptly facilitate Iranian oil exports.

11—The United States undertakes that in light of the progress of negotiations towards a final agreement, frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be released and made fully available. These funds , whether held in the master account or transferred, will be used for any final beneficiary payment determined by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will be fully available for use. The Unted States undertakes to issue all necessary permits and licenses on this basis.

LMS Comment: Release back to Iran ALL Iranian financial deposits now frozen or restricted in U.S, Persian Gulf states, or other allied nations. The United Arab Emirates alone is holding up to $25 billion in Iranian funds, of which as much as $12 billion may already be in the process of release. President Trump recently admitted that freezing other nation’s funds is an extremely dangerous economic precedent jeopardizing international trade.

12—The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Unted States agree that an implementation mechanism will be established to oversee the successful implantation of and future commitment to the final agreement.

LMS Comment: Implementation must be closely monitored and enforced.

13—Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and upon receipt of assurances regarding the commencement of implementation of Articles 4, 5, 10, and 11 of this Memorandum of Understanding, and the continued implementation of these steps, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States will enter into negotiations for a Final Agreement solely with respect to the remaining Articles.

LMS: No backtracking on previous agreement points.

14—The Final Agreement will be approved through a binding resolution of the UN Security Council.

LMS Comment: Clear and binding resolution by UN recognition and authority.

General Comment:

The great complexity for the success of this Memorandum of Understanding is balancing U.S interests with Israeli interests. It could easily be derailed by Israeli aggression against Lebanon or by political factions in the United States.

“My people are destroyed by a lack of knowledge…”—Hosea 4:6a