Background Briefing on Iran

War between Israel and Iran is Underway

World War III in the Making?

On Friday, June 13, Israeli F-35 stealth bombers attacked Iranian nuclear facilities and military sites. Simultaneously, Israeli intelligence agents within Iran assassinated many top military officials and nuclear scientists. About 70 Iranians were killed and another 350 wounded. The purpose of this attack was to prevent Iranian development of nuclear weapons. The radical Islamic leaders of Iran have frequently threatened to annihilate Israel. They consider both Israel and the United States satanic enemies of Iran and Islam. Islamic enmity and exhortation to annihilate Jews is embedded in Islam’s most holy foundational documents—the Quran and the teachings and traditions of Muhammad (Sunna). Hence Iranian development of nuclear weapons has always been an existential threat to Israel. The level to which Iran developed uranium enrichment even for peaceful use has therefore always been an existential concern to Israel. Immediately prior to the attack, Iran was engaged with the U.S. Trump Administration in negotiating limits on uranium enrichment. The degree of nuclear enrichment and immediate intentions of Iran were uncertain during those negotiations. The Israelis totally opposed any Uranium enrichment for Iran.

The Iranians have so far counter-attacked Israel twice with swarms of missiles and drones. A number of missiles and drones have penetrated the Iron Dome. Damage and casualty results are so far uncertain. Israel has restricted photography and reports of damage.

The United States is not officially taking part in the conflict so far. It is almost certain, however, that U.S. intelligence was used in planning the attack. U.S. Navy destroyers are nearing positions capable of giving early warning of Iranian missiles and/or destroying incoming Iranian missiles and drones.

Iran, officially the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI), also known as Persia, and historically the heart of the Persian Empire, is the 17th largest nation in the world in both population and geographical size. The estimated population of Iran in January 2025 was 92 million.

Persia was the scene of early urban settlements as far back as 4000 BC. The Medo-Persian Empire was established about 675 BC and became the Persian Empire under Cyrus the Great (600 BC to 530 BC). It reached its maximum geographical extension under Darius the Great (550 BC to 486 BC). Both of these are mentioned in the Bible. A highly significant change came to Persia with the Shia Muslim conquest from 632 AD to 651 AD. Persia had previously followed the Zoroastrian religion. On February 11, 1979, an Iranian monarch (Shah) friendly to the U.S. was overthrown and replaced by Radical Islamic Supreme Ayatollah, Ruhollah Khomeini. Ali Khamenei has been the Supreme Islamic Ayatollah since 1989. The current President is Masoud Pezeshkian, elected in 2024. Pezeshkian is a supporter of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the radical Shia Muslim enforcement arm of radical Islamic rule.

According to a 2011 survey, 99.4 percent of Iranians are Muslims, and about 90 to 95 percent of these are Shia Muslims, the official state religion.

The estimated GDP (PPP=price parity adjusted) for Iran was $1.764 Trillion, the 24th largest in the world. Per capita GDP (PPP) was $19,957, the 95th highest in the world.

Iran is a global energy super power with 10 percent of global oil reserves and 15 percent of global gas reserves. Iran, however, is also a major manufacturing power and produces 60 to 70 percent of its manufactured good needs. In fact, Iran produces more cars than the UK, Italy, or Russia. Iran also excels in medical equipment innovations. Moreover, Iran is a leader in aviation, communications, and space technology innovations. Iran developed an early interest in drone technology, and that has become one of their military strengths.

In January 2025, Global Firepower (GFP) rated Iran as having the 16th most powerful military in the world of 145 nations rated. In terms of tanks, military fighting vehicles, and artillery it ranks in the top ten and ranked 3rd in the world in MLRS medium to long range rocket systems, with a total of 1,517, of which 986 were estimated to be ready for immediate action. Shahed Aviation in Iran has produced at least 1,000 long-range drones with ranges as high as 1,200 miles. They may have as many as 4,000 shorter range drones. The Iranian Air Force has 551 aircraft of which 188 are considered fighter-interceptors and 21 are considered medium range attack-bombers. Present active military personnel total 610,000 of which 350,000 are Army. Iranian Navy is small but important as it borders the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman through Iran’s oil exports are shipped. The Iranian Navy has just 107 ships and 18,500 personnel, but in tonnage, they rank 15th in the world. Eleven of these are combat surface ships, but Iran has 21 patrol vessels, and amazingly, 25 submarines. In submarines, Iran ranks 4th in the world. If necessary, Iran can mobilize 1.4 million men per year. Another national defense factor is that Iran is one of the most mountainous countries in the world. Much of its nuclear and missile forces are embedded deep in these mountains.

GFP ranks the top four military powers in the Middle East as Turkey (1), Israel (2), Iran (3) and Egypt (4).

GPF ranks Israel the 15th most powerful military nation in the world, although its population is only 9.5 million. The Israel Air Force has 611 aircraft with 240 fighter-interceptors, 38 attack bombers, and 48 attack helicopters. Its Air Force is ranked 16th in the world by GFP, although tenth in fighter-interceptors, Israel is very strong in rocket and air defense (Iron Dome), but ranks only 25th in offensive MLRS with 183. However, Israel is believed to have between 80 to 400 nuclear warheads. Active duty IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) are estimated at 170,000 on active duty but 465,000 reserves. The Israeli Navy has only 9,500 active personnel, but has 5 submarines, 8 missile-boats, 45 patrol vessels, and 7 other combat surface ships. Further military mobilization potential is a little over 100,000 per year.

Iranian strategy to defeat Israel rests largely on overwhelming Israel’s Iron Dome with hundreds of missiles and drones at one time, finally wearing down the finite number of Israeli defensive launchers and missiles. Israel’s strategy to destroy Iranian nuclear facilities and missile and drone strength on the ground by air attack, primarily using advanced stealth U.S. made F-35s.

Air defense launchers and missiles are far more complex than most offensive missiles. Hitting an incoming missiles is no easy task. Usually two air defense missiles are launched to assure bringing down an offensive missile. Many of the offensive missiles are also complex, but most are much less expensive than defensive missiles. Many of the older Iranian missiles and drones are essentially decoys purposed to use up Israel’s finite number of complex air defense missiles. As Israeli defense missiles are used up, the Iranians hope to open up enough “holes” in the Iron Dome to finally overwhelm the system and destroy Israel.

Iran is a member of BRICS and has at least three powerful military allies: The Russian Federation, China, and North Korea. Moreover, they will most likely have strong support among the 57 predominantly Islamic members of the United Nations.

The United States and Western Europe have depleted their conventional military capabilities supplying Ukraine in a war that Ukraine is now losing badly. Moreover, various economic and social pressures have shifted long-term industrial production power to Russia, China, and India. Industrial production is very important in sustaining a war effort.

Every day, about 20 million barrels of oil are shipped through the Straight of Hormuz connecting the Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea. This is about 34 percent of worldwide energy transportation by sea. The narrowest separation between Iran and Oman and the United Arab Emirates is only 24 miles. As I write on June 15, oil futures are already up $5.14 to over $73. Dow futures are down $815, and gold futures are up $50.20 to $3,452.60.

Moreover, knowing the facts and truth about what is going on in Israel, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, India, BRICS, and most of Europe is not easy to find. The U.S. and most European media are continually supporting propaganda narratives, which either omit or distort the truth. Sometimes they repeat outright deceptive lies. Can we trust the Deepstate-loyal CIA to see through their own propaganda narratives? Trump and Congress need to be aware that their intelligence briefings are at best insufficient and biased to questionable narratives. Sometimes they may be deliberately deceived to support a false narrative and unwise agenda.

Here are seven of the sources I use the most on YouTube that are most suitable for most of my readers:

LCol Daniel Davis, Col. Jacques Baud, Alexander Mercurius, Col. Douglas MacGregor, Ray McGovern, Dr. John J. Mearsheimer, and Dr. Glenn Diesen.

“Pray for the peace of Jerusalem. May they prosper who love you”—Psalm 122:6

“My people are destroyed by a lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge….”—Hosea 4:6a