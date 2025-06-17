For U.S., Disengagement on Israel-Iran Conflict Would Be Costly

It is in America’s vital interest to stand with Israel — especially now, as the Middle East undergoes a tectonic shift that may alter the global geopolitical landscape for generations.

I’ve been asked repeatedly how we should interpret these current events, particularly in light of some high-profile voices within so-called conservatism — including influential figures in government — encouraging President Trump to adopt a more isolationist stance. Their message? America should avoid entangling itself in global conflicts.

As a Marine veteran, I’m not an unthinking hawk. I don’t believe America should be the world’s policeman, nor do I support endless foreign wars. But retreating into isolation is not a strategy — it’s a gamble with consequences we cannot afford. A global leadership vacuum will not remain unfilled; it will be occupied by regimes hostile to freedom and democracy. To cede that space is not only naïve — it is dangerously shortsighted.

I am thankful Israel did not wait on America before acting against Iran. Before the window of opportunity closed, Israel has taken decisive action to eliminate the existential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program. Tehran’s ambitions have never been hidden. For decades, the leaders of the Islamic Republic have vowed to eradicate the Jewish state.

In December 2000, Iran’s Supreme Leader called Israel a “cancerous tumor” that “should be removed.” In August 2012, then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad declared: “Any freedom lover and justice seeker in the world must do its best for the annihilation of the Zionist regime…”

That is not rhetoric to be explained away. Jesus said in Matthew 15:18, “...those things which proceed out of the mouth come from the heart.” We would do well to take such admonition seriously.

History teaches this lesson. The world dismissed Adolf Hitler’s speeches as the ravings of a madman. The result? A global war that killed an estimated 70 to 85 million people. America didn’t enter that war until it was attacked at Pearl Harbor — yet our delay came at great cost. The Jewish people, in particular, have learned that when an ideologically driven regime threatens to destroy them, they cannot afford to wait. They must act, or risk annihilation.

I was present in the U.S. House Chamber both in 2015 and 2024 when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed joint sessions of Congress. In both speeches, he warned not only of Iran’s threat to Israel but of its broader threat to the United States and the free world. He was right.

Last week, Israel acted — reportedly with a tacit nod from Washington — to prevent Iran from reaching nuclear capability. The final outcome is yet to be seen, but I am confident in Israel’s ultimate success — not because of American weaponry or military aid, but because of Israel’s increasing reliance on God. That is a far more dependable ally than any modern nation.

Let’s be clear: America needs Israel more than Israel needs America. By standing with Israel, we unlock the blessings of God. As God promised Abraham in Genesis 12:3, “I will bless those who bless you, and I will curse him who curses you; and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”

The prophet Joel says nations will be held to account by how they treat Israel. “For behold, in those days and at that time. …I will gather all nations…and I will enter into judgment with them there on account of My people, My heritage Israel, whom they have scattered among the nations; they have also divided up My land” (Joel 3:1-2). This is not just about ancient empires — this is a prophetic declaration that includes all modern nations, including the United States. We will one day give an account for how we treated Israel.

That brings me back to why the isolationist sentiment that’s gaining traction in some corners of the Republican Party is both misguided and dangerous.

When my children were young, one of them once asked me to buy something. I told them we didn’t have the money for it and without hesitation, they responded, “Just drive to the bank and get some out of the machine.” That moment became a teaching opportunity: withdrawals require deposits.

For decades, America has drawn on a global account filled by our leadership, our values, and yes, our engagement, and we’ve benefited immensely. Because of our strategic alliances and proactive leadership, the wars we’ve fought have largely been overseas, sparing our own soil from the devastation experienced by many nations. Our global posture has protected not just our interests, but our homeland.

Leadership carries obligations — not to fight every war, but to shape the world in ways that protect freedom, promote stability, and ultimately benefit American citizens. This is not charity; it’s strategic stewardship.

Some argue that global engagement is too expensive. But the truth is this: America’s privileged position in the world economy — particularly as the issuer of the world’s primary reserve currency — has enabled us to borrow and spend on a scale unmatched in history. Yet our ballooning national debt is not the result of foreign aid or military partnerships.

Foreign aid represents less than 1% of federal spending. In contrast, roughly 70-75% of our budget is consumed by domestic spending, with about 65% categorized as “mandatory”: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and interest on the debt. These are the primary drivers of our fiscal crisis, not standing with our allies.

Let me be unequivocal: for those who say we cannot afford to support Israel, I say we cannot afford not to. If we abandon our support for Israel, we will soon discover that the account of God’s blessing on America is overdrawn. We have long benefited from the undeserved favor of the Lord. To walk away from Israel is to walk away from the source of that favor.

This is more than geopolitics — it’s about biblical truth. We are in a moment that demands moral clarity, not political convenience. Israel’s cause is just. Their restraint has been remarkable. Their enemies are emboldened. Their future is not guaranteed — except by God.

As Americans, we should not only recognize that truth, we should align ourselves with it. If we want to secure our future, economically, politically, and spiritually, we must stand with the nation that God Himself has called “the apple of His eye” (Zechariah 2:8).

When the dust of this moment settles, may it be said of us: America stood with Israel. And may God continue to stand with America.