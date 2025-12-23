News

Israel to Press Trump on Renewed Iran Strike Options as Gaza, and Regional Security Dominate Agenda

(Worthy News) – Israeli officials are preparing to brief President Donald Trump on renewed military options against Iran when he meets later this month with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, amid mounting concern that Tehran is rapidly rebuilding its ballistic missile program and restoring damaged air defenses, according to an NBC News exclusive citing officials familiar with the plans.

The meeting, expected at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, comes as Israeli intelligence assesses that Iran’s missile production—hit by Israeli strikes earlier this year—is accelerating again. Israeli officials believe Iran could eventually produce up to 3,000 ballistic missiles annually if left unchecked, a buildup they see as the most immediate strategic threat to Israel and the broader region.

While Israel remains wary of Iranian efforts to reconstitute nuclear enrichment sites struck by the U.S. in June, sources say missile production and air defense repairs now top Jerusalem’s priorities. Iran’s most advanced systems, including Russian-made S-300 batteries, were badly damaged in Israeli strikes in 2024, opening Iranian airspace to later manned operations.

Netanyahu is expected to argue that Iran’s missile expansion threatens U.S. interests as well as Israel’s, and that delay could allow Tehran to shield future nuclear sites better. He is likely to present Trump with a familiar set of options—ranging from Israeli-only action to joint operations or limited U.S. support—mirroring the choices discussed ahead of the June strikes.

That campaign, dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, involved more than 100 aircraft, a submarine, and seven B-2 bombers using U.S. bunker-busting munitions. Trump has said the strikes “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities, though early assessments suggested damage may not have been complete. The White House reiterated this week that international inspectors corroborated U.S. conclusions and warned Iran against any renewed nuclear pursuit.

A Crowded Agenda Beyond Iran

Iran will not be the only issue on the table. U.S. and regional officials say several other high-stakes matters are expected to feature prominently:

Gaza ceasefire, phase two:

Talks are expected to focus on the fragile Israel–Hamas ceasefire, including plans for Israeli withdrawal, a technocratic interim authority to replace Hamas, and the deployment of an international stabilization force. Arab mediators have reportedly delivered Israel a proposed governance framework, with U.S. coordination intensifying.

Talks are expected to focus on the fragile Israel–Hamas ceasefire, including plans for Israeli withdrawal, a technocratic interim authority to replace Hamas, and the deployment of an international stabilization force. Arab mediators have reportedly delivered Israel a proposed governance framework, with U.S. coordination intensifying. International force and reconstruction:

Washington is working with Qatar, Egypt, and others on the international force, while the State Department has denied reports that the Trump administration committed $60 billion to Gaza reconstruction.

Washington is working with Qatar, Egypt, and others on the international force, while the State Department has denied reports that the Trump administration committed $60 billion to Gaza reconstruction. Iranian proxies:

Israeli officials are expected to press concerns over Iran’s funding and arming of regional proxies, warning that missiles, air defenses, and proxy warfare together could enable Tehran to revive its nuclear ambitions.

Israeli officials are expected to press concerns over Iran’s funding and arming of regional proxies, warning that missiles, air defenses, and proxy warfare together could enable Tehran to revive its nuclear ambitions. Diplomacy versus deterrence:

Tehran has signaled interest in resuming talks with Washington. Trump has shown some openness to negotiations but has repeatedly warned Iran against rebuilding its missile or nuclear programs, vowing swift action if it does.

Some former Israeli officials caution that tensions between Washington and Jerusalem over Gaza could temper Trump’s appetite for new strikes. Still, Israeli defense officials insist the missile threat cannot be contained by diplomacy alone.

“There is no real question after the last conflict that we can gain aerial superiority,” one former Israeli official said. “But the missile threat is real—and we weren’t able to stop them all last time.”

As Trump and Netanyahu prepare to meet, the talks are shaping up as a pivotal moment—one that could steer the region toward renewed diplomacy, another round of confrontation, or an uneasy blend of both.