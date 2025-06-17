Aid Effort Underway as Israel Braces for More Missile Strikes

Joseph Project International, largest importer of aid, unleashes ‘truckloads of compassion’

AID EFFORT UNDERWAY IN ‘DEVASTATED’ ISRAEL: Amid Iran’s ballistic missile onslaught, Joseph Project International is dispatching convoys of aid — including food, clothing, household and medical supplies — from its 16,000-square-foot warehouse near Jerusalem.

TEL AVIV, Israel — The largest importer of humanitarian aid in Israel is delivering crucial supplies across the country to Israelis facing Iran’s deadly ballistic missile onslaught.

Truckloads of aid are on their way to the city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv — where at least nine Israelis were killed by a missile strike on Sunday — as well as Haifa and other communities targeted by Iran’s ferocious missile barrage over the past four days.

Joseph Project International is dispatching convoys of aid — including food, clothing, household and medical supplies — from its 16,000-square-foot warehouse near Jerusalem.

The organization has a giant shipping container of aid in port in Israel, with six more container ships on the way. Aid comes from donors in the U.S. and around the world.

“This is all-out war,” said Joel Chernoff, the organization’s founder and executive board chairman. “Our teams on the ground are moving as fast as they can in extremely difficult and dangerous circumstances to get aid where it’s needed most.

“We’re delivering truckloads of compassion that’s coming from friends of Israel in the U.S. and worldwide.”

In Tel Aviv — where Iranian missiles have caused extensive damage in the city center — Joseph Project International’s Hank Rich said: “There is so much need. We’re getting calls constantly about aid, and we’re ready to go.”

Watch the latest videos from the team in Tel Aviv. VIDEO VIDEO 2

“This type of destruction... Israel has never seen before,” Rich said. “(The attacks) are causing tremendous destruction, injuries, and death. We don’t know when this is going to end, but we’re praying for the peace of Jerusalem and the nation of Israel.”

Since the war against Iran-backed terrorists began in 2023, Joseph Project International has carried out more than 1,600 aid deliveries across Israel, totaling more than $28 million.

Its established network delivers aid across Israel, helping all Israelis — Jews, Arabs, Christians, and minorities.

“Our goal is to help anyone in need and show them the love of the God of Israel and the Messiah of Israel,” Chernoff said.

Operating across Israel, Joseph Project International is the number one importer of humanitarian aid in Israel, annually serving hundreds of thousands of needy Israelis — Jews, Christians, and Arabs.