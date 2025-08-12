Letters to the Editor

2026 South Carolina Gubernatorial Election

I look on with interest at the upcoming 2026 South Carolina gubernatorial election.The GOP members who have jumped in the race include South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, US Congresswoman Nancy Mace from Charleston, South Carolina Lieutenant governor Pamela Evette, and State Senator Josh Kimbrell. The current governor Henry McMaster is term limited and he could not serve another term. Governor McMaster became State governor after Nikki Haley was appointed US Ambassador to the United Nations in 2017; and in the year 2027 it would make 10 years that he served as South Carolina's Chief executive.

And I Think another Republican should serve as South Carolina governor to continue the great policies and mandate of McMaster. If Attorney General Alan Wilson is eventually the GOP nominee for governor, Wilson should include maybe State Senator Josh Kimbrell from Spartanburg as his person picked to be South Carolina's Lieutenant governor. Both of these State politicians bring a clear, consensus trickle down Republican philosophy to government. And I really think Attorney General Wilson and Senator Kimbrell are both strong Libertarian conservatives. And also United States Congresswoman Nancy Mace is another credible conservative pro-Trump candidate for this high Statewide office.