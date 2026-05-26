SCPC Primary Poll: May 2026

SC Election day will be here before you know it, and primaries across the state are heating up. SCPC wanted to check in and see where likely South Carolina voters stand on the state’s direction and the candidates.

The survey sampled 1,000 likely South Carolina primary voters, 500 Republicans and 500 Democrats, using a combination of live operator interviews and text-to-web responses. Respondents were randomly selected from past primary voters and screened for likely participation, with only those indicating they would “definitely” or “probably” vote included. Results were weighted to reflect South Carolina’s approximate partisan makeup of 60% Republican and 40% Democrat.

The survey was conducted between May 18th and May 21st and contains a margin of error of +/-3.16. Polling was conducted by Conquest Group.

Republican likely voters

When Republican voters were asked whether South Carolina is generally headed in the right direction or on the wrong track, 49% said the state is headed in the right direction, while just 30% said it is on the wrong track.

When Republicans were asked specifically about state elected officials, such as the Governor and members of the State House, 48% rated their leadership positively, while 34% said fair and 15% said poor.

With early voting beginning today, the Republican primary for Governor remains wide open. When asked who they would support if the 2026 Republican gubernatorial primary were held today:

Pamela Evette, Lieutenant Governor — 16%

Ralph Norman, U.S. Congressman — 15%

Alan Wilson, Attorney General — 14%

Nancy Mace, U.S. Congresswoman — 13%

Rom Reddy — 10%

Josh Kimbrell, State Senator — 1%

Not sure — 27%

Voters were also asked who they would support in the Republican primary for Attorney General if the election were held today:

Stephen Goldfinch, State Senator — 14%

David Pascoe, First Circuit Solicitor — 10%

David Stumbo, Eighth Circuit Solicitor — 9%

Not sure — 65%

Finally, voters were asked about the Republican primary for Commissioner of Agriculture. If the election were held today:

Cody Simpson — 15%

Danny Ford — 14%

Jeremy Cannon — 5%

Fred West — 3%

Not sure — 62%

Democratic likely voters

When Democratic voters were asked whether things in South Carolina are generally headed in the right direction or on the wrong track, just 4% said the state is headed in the right direction, while 80% said it is on the wrong track.

When Democrats were asked specifically about state elected officials, such as the governor and members of the State House, just 4% rated their leadership positively, while 31% said fair and 61% said poor.

As for the 2026 Democratic primary for governor, voters were asked who they would support if the election were held today:

Jermaine Johnson, State Representative — 27%

Billy Webster — 14%

Mullins McLeod — 6%

Not sure — 49%

Voters from both parties were also asked several policy-related questions.

When asked whether South Carolina’s judicial selection process should be restructured to reduce legislative involvement and increase public transparency and accountability, voters overwhelmingly favored reform:

Reform selection process — 72%

Fine as it is — 14%

Not sure — 14%

Voters were also asked about South Carolina’s transportation system and whether it is functioning effectively or needs broader reform to improve accountability, streamline decision-making, and ensure funds are spent efficiently. A large majority said the system needs improvement:

Transportation system needs to be restructured — 86%

Transportation system is fine as is — 8%

Not sure — 6%

For the full crosstabs click the links below:

Both Parties South Carolina Survey Crosstabs

Democrat South Carolina Survey Crosstabs

GOP South Carolina Survey Crosstabs