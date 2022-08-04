News

Say No and Save Brain Cells

How bad is the marijuana problem? Bad enough that a doctor of geriatrics recently emailed his patients this advisory: "Daily use of marijuana not a good idea." Who knew that the golden years were so high? This doctor is warning his patients that regular use of marijuana can lead to dementia:

"Marijuana’s legalization for medical use has led many of our patients to explore THC for chronic pain issues, anxiety and sleep disorders. A very elegant multi-decade study was just published that showed daily use is associated with dementia. This risk was much higher than with occasional use of marijuana or with daily alcohol use."

Marijuana is not a laughing matter and the side effects should cause alarm. Marijuana causes dementia in the elderly and psychosis in the young. The risks from regular use of marijuana are much higher than daily alcohol or tobacco use.

Yet, a majority of states have legalized marijuana and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wants to legalize it on the federal level. Marijuana is advertised as a way to relieve anxiety and pain. Did Americans learn nothing from the opioid crisis? If the federal government legalizes marijuana, then banks will be complicit in the drug trade.

Eagle Forum has joined with SAM (Smart Approaches to Marijuana) to highlight the well-documented risks to legalizing marijuana. Not only does legal marijuana harm children, but it causes dementia!

Anne Schlafly Cori is the daughter of Phyllis Schlafly and Chairman of Eagle Forum.