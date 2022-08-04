News

Nite Line Guest Line-up for August 8-12, 2022

Nite Line broadcasts live Monday through Friday on WGGS-TV from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The program features local and/or nationally known guests who share their testimonies and talent. Our goal is to be an inspiration to our viewers as well as inform them of Christian and community events in the upstate.

Monday, August 8, 2022: Pastor George Moore welcomes Apostle Steven Brooks to discuss his latest book, How to Operate in the Gifts of the Spirit.

Tuesday, August 9, 2022: Scott and Patti Lusk welcome Pastor Brent Lollis of Taylor Memorial P.H. Church back to Nite Line tonight. Andy Davis sings throughout the evening.

Wednesday, August 10, 2022: Pastor Annie T. Broughton welcomes Sandy Renner back to Nite Line to discuss her book, One Law. This program features the music of Shenena Jackson.

Thursday, August 11, 2022: Mary Sloan and Toni Suchka welcome Dr. Paul and Karyl Gaehring of God Invasion and Pastors Aaron and Anna Bridges to discuss their ministries tonight on Nite Line.

Friday, August 12, 2022: Join Gwen and Wade Hall as they welcome their daughter, April Edwards, and her pastor on Nite Line tonight.

The guest appearance is subject to change without notice. Prayer Partners are available to pray with any caller who has a need. For information on becoming a volunteer prayer partner or a monthly partner, call 864 244-1616 or 1-800- 849-3683. Audience seating is free but limited. Please arrive no later than 7:30 p.m. The studio is located at 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, S.C. 29687.

Dove Broadcasting is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization operating from WGGS TV-16’s studio.

Telephone 864-244-1616 Fax 864-292-8481

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any of the above numbers.

We are now STREAMING LIVE 24/7 ON www.wggs16.com.