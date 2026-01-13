Community

Free Healthcare Clinic Coming to Greenville, South Carolina in February to Address Limited Access to Care

RAM to provide free medical and vision services at University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Greenville on February 14-15

GREENVILLE, S.C. - For millions of Americans access to basic healthcare is a challenge at best and an impossibility at worst. Due to geographic or economic barriers, much of the U.S. population is uninsured or underinsured. Remote Area Medical (RAM®) is stepping in to address this issue by offering a free, comprehensive dental, vision, and medical clinic at University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Greenville located at 607 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605 on February 14-15. This upcoming clinic will provide dental, vision, and medical care to those who might otherwise go without these essential services. This free RAM Clinic is hosted by University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville.

RAM Clinics are a lifeline for underserved communities, offering free healthcare services that include general medical exams, women’s health exams, eye exams, and prescription glasses made on-site. By bringing healthcare directly to those in need, RAM’s free clinics remove the barriers of cost and distance that often prevent people from seeking care.

No insurance or ID are required; this upcoming clinic in Greenville is open to anyone in need. RAM encourages anyone who could benefit from these services to attend and receive the care they deserve. The parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (Midnight) on Friday night, February 13. and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m., services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. Sunday’s clinic operations will be an abbreviated day; patients are advised to arrive as early as possible.

In some situations, outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier, or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing times vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

For more information on the upcoming RAM Clinic, including how to volunteer or donate, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this free clinic a https://www.facebook.com/share/1GnoJkeyk8/

-------------------------------

About Remote Area Medical: Remote Area Medical (RAM®) is a nonprofit organization that brings doctors, dentists, and vision care directly to people who otherwise go without. Through free pop-up clinics held across the United States, RAM deploys large-scale volunteer medical teams to deliver essential dental, vision, and medical services at no cost to patients. Founded in 1985, RAM has delivered care to more than one million individuals at over 1,600 clinics, providing more than $230 million in free healthcare services, making it the largest organization of its kind operating at this scale