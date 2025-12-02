Community

RAM Seeking Volunteers for Free, 2-day Healthcare Clinic in Greenville, South Carolina in February

Call for vision and medical professional volunteers for pop-up healthcare clinic coming to University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Greenville on February 14-15

Remote Area Medical (RAM®) a leading nonprofit provider of pop[1]up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision, and medical care to those in need – is seeking volunteer medical and vision professionals for its February 14-15 clinic. The two-day medical and vision clinic is to be held at University of South Carolina of Medicine in Greenville, located at 607 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605. This free RAM Clinic is hosted by University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville.

Overnight parking volunteers to greet patients are also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Greenville, South Carolina and surrounding communities, please visit our website at https://www.ramusa.org/volunteer or call us at 865-579-1530.

RAM’s free clinics are a lifeline for underserved communities, offering free women's health exams, general medical exams, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, and more. By bringing healthcare directly to those in need, RAM removes the barriers of cost and distance that often prevent people from seeking care.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, until capacity is reached.

For more information on the upcoming RAM Clinic, including how to volunteer or donate, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients can learn more at https://www.facebook.com/share/1GnoJkeyk8/

Additional Information:

About Remote Area Medical: Remote Area Medical (RAM®) is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free, quality dental, vision, and medical care to those in need. Through its pop[1]up clinics, and with the critical support of its volunteer network, RAM delivers essential medical, dental, and vision care to underserved and uninsured communities across the country. Since 1985, RAM has served more than one million individuals through over 1,600 clinics, delivering more than $215.4 million in free care, making a significant impact on public health and community well-being.