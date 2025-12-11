Community

Emergency Call to Action for Greenville County

I know this is a break from the typical newsletter, but this week, our community learned of the sudden closure of an autism care facility here in Greenville. A shutdown so abrupt that families and staff had less than an hour to respond. It left parents without essential support for their children and left teachers and staff without notice, without pay, and without answers.

You can read the full report here, and thank you to Peyton Furtado for the coverage:

WYFF News 4 Coverage

This is a human crisis unfolding in real time, and it requires our immediate attention.

We have seen what happens when Greenville County rallies together, most recently during Hurricane Helene, when neighbors stepped up for one another without hesitation. That moment showed what community strength really looks like.

This could be another one of those moments.

And I hope you will join me in getting this message out.

According to WYFF4’s reporting, parents were given 30 minutes’ notice to pick up their children. Many children with autism, who rely heavily on routine, consistency, and specialized care, were left without documentation needed for placement elsewhere. Staff say they were left without their final paychecks, with some unable to even afford transportation home.

What Our Community Needs Today

Immediate Support for Families and Children

Children with autism require structure, routine, and specialized therapy. Sudden disruption can create regression and hardship. We urgently need:

Providers

Therapists

Organizations

Volunteers

…to step forward with temporary or permanent support options.

Protection and Support for Teachers and Staff

These dedicated individuals deserve:

Compensation for work already done

Short-term financial assistance where possible

A path to future employment, ideally within a new program serving these children

Their skills and passion are needed urgently right here in our community.

Space, Resources, and Collaboration

If you are part of a:

Nonprofit

Church

Civic group

Business with available space

Therapy or educational provider

…your help could make an immediate and life-changing difference.

How You Can Help

1. Consider donating to the GoFundMe started to assist former staff and affected families:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-quality-autism-care-staff-during-closure

2. If your organization has resources, space, or services to offer, please reach out immediately.

3. Share this message as widely as possible — with individuals, organizations, leaders, and networks who can help.

4. Amplify the WYFF article so more people understand the urgency of the situation.

Although this is not a county-run program, I and my colleagues on Greenville County Council are committed to using our voices, our networks, and our platforms to highlight the need and connect people to solutions.

Our community has proven what we can accomplish when we stand together.

Let’s show that same strength now.

Thank you for stepping up, for spreading the word, and for helping us make sure these families and educators are not left behind!