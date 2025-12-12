Community

New National Strategic Partnership Announced to Point Women to Life-Affirming Help

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cogency Strategic announced the formation of a new strategic partnership with Heartbeat International and the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), through which a nationwide series of public service announcements (PSAs) will inform women that life-affirming women’s health centers exist.

For the first time, these messages will point women directly to OptionLine.org, the 24/7 bilingual helpline connecting women to thousands of life-affirming women’s health centers across the United States. These national PSAs will reach women at the moment they need help, connecting them to local care and the hope many never knew was available.

This announcement comes at a pivotal cultural moment:

Six out of ten women who had abortions say they would have chosen life if they had known support was available.

Planned Parenthood facilities continue to close, marking a measurable decline in Big Abortion’s influence.

Public perception of the abortion pill’s safety is dropping sharply.

Women are increasingly open to life-affirming care – yet millions still don’t know real help exists.

“These PSAs allow us to bridge the gap instantly,” said Nelly Roach, CEO of Cogency Strategic. “Every time these PSAs air, a woman hears something she rarely hears today: ‘You have options. You’re not alone. Real support exists.’ With Option Line experiencing extraordinary expansion, including a 200 percent increase in connections to trained consultants and Option Line Plus nurses this year, we are grateful for this opportunity to partner to connect more women and men than ever before to this viable lifeline.”

The following statement is attributable to Jor-El Godsey, President of Heartbeat International, the largest network of life-affirming pregnancy help organizations in the world:

“Big Abortion’s big shift to shady access through distant online outlets has driven the abortion numbers up. It will take key collaborations among life-minded national groups to multiply an effective response. That’s why we’re excited to collaborate with Cogency Strategic to connect more women and men facing an unexpected pregnancy with Option Line. This strategic partnership allows us to merge powerful tools that promote compassionate guidance and connect women and men with the life-saving care and support they need, whenever they need it.”

The following statement is attributable to Troy A. Miller, President & CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), the largest association of Christian communicators, of which Cogency Strategic is a member:

“This partnership represents exactly what Christian communicators are called to do. As misinformation grows and many women don’t know where to turn, these PSAs cut through the noise with a simple, life-giving message. Christian media plays a crucial role in pointing women to real help, real hope, and real people who care.”

To access the PSAs, free to download and share nationwide, click here.

About Cogency Strategic

Cogency Strategic, an initiative of the Choose Life enterprise, is dedicated to helping pro-life advocacy groups win critical cultural, legislative, and political campaigns for life. Through innovative, data-driven digital strategies, we amplify life-affirming messages, mobilize voters, and increase donor support. With a team of pro-life experts, we craft bold, targeted campaigns that outmaneuver the opposition and drive public policy victories, creating lasting cultural change for the pro-life movement. Learn more at CogencyStrategic.com.

About Option Line

Option Line is a life-affirming, 24/7/365 pregnancy help contact center offering immediate, compassionate support to anyone facing an unexpected pregnancy. Staffed by trained consultants, Option Line provides confidential guidance and connects women directly with local pregnancy help organizations for ongoing care. Powered by Heartbeat International, Option Line serves as a trusted first step for women seeking hope, clarity, and real-time support. Learn more at OptionLine.org.

About NRB

NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at NRB.org.