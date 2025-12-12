News

Planned Parenthood Whistleblower Leads Multi-State Expansion of Pro-Woman Birthing Centers

LAS CRUSES, N.M. — As the new Chief Operating Officer of Southwest Coalition for Life, Mayra Rodiguez is advancing a new model for the future of serving pregnant mothers. After exposing Planned Parenthood’s deceit of women and achieving a landmark victory over the abortion giant in court, Rodriguez is now a champion for authentic women’s health.

“From the heart of Mexico City to the corridors of women’s healthcare in the United States, my journey has always been about serving women,” shared Rodriguez, who once ran three Planned Parenthood centers and will now lead a network of pro-life birthing centers committed to celebrating motherhood and protecting life. “The opposite of abortion isn’t just saying ‘no.’ It’s saying ‘yes’ to birthing centers that empower and uplift women and their families. It’s a joy to help women turn from potential harm and pain into a journey of hope and healing.”

“If we’re asking a woman not to have an abortion, we’re asking her to go through a childbirth,” stated Rodriguez. She explained that an expectant mother needs support through that entire journey which goes beyond the crisis moment for a woman who considers abortion.

Rodriguez brings a unique blend of experience to her new leadership role with…

A sincere desire to serve women in need led her to work with Planned Parenthood because, she recalled, “I believed their promise, then discovered it was a lie.”

The truth about the abortion industry and the harm it perpetrates on women, as she has been on the inside and fought victoriously against America’s largest abortion provider in court.

An understanding that a woman needs a partnership of care as an alternative to abortion, not a plan to terminate her future. She believes that the Guiding Star Southwest model, operated by Southwest Coalition, delivers that partnership.

“If you want to make abortion unthinkable,” Rodriguez observed, “You must replace the perceived need for it with a credible, compassionate, comprehensive alternative.”

Joining the leadership team at Southwest Coalition for Life, Rodriguez carries a vision. She seeks to bring the Guiding Star model, which she dubs “the true opposite of an abortion clinic,” into Arizona, the very state from which Rodriguez was previously named Planned Parenthood’s National Employee of the Year. In that same state, while working for the abortion behemoth, Rodriguez was wrongfully terminated for blowing the whistle on the abortion business’ health and safety violations.

In addition to Arizona, Rodriguez has set her sights on California, where the constitution has enshrined abortion, the laws shield abortionists, and the legislature has stripped away even basic protections for expectant mothers and their preborn babies.

As a woman who immigrated from Mexico and once oversaw what she has identified as the failures of the abortion industry, Rodriguez zeroed in on her message: “Guiding Star provides real care to pregnant women through their baby’s birth and beyond. Contrast that with Planned Parenthood – who will kill an expectant mother’s preborn child for a fee.”

Rodriguez joins Southwest Coalition’s former COO and new CEO Jessica Sifuentes. “Mayra has already accelerated the expansion of our Guiding Star medical services at our Las Cruces branch right next door to the relocated Jackson ‘Pink House’ abortion center,” Sifuentes shared, “showing women every day what actual healthcare, real dignity, and true hope looks like.”

Together they assume leadership as founder Mark Cavaliere transitions to a national leadership role with the Life Leadership Conference. Cavaliere has shown confidence in his successors.

“I could not be more excited about this next chapter,” stated Cavaliere. “Mayra brings unmatched insight and hard-earned experience, and Jessica carries a decade of wisdom, mission history, and organizational strength. Together, they are a force to be reckoned with, and I truly believe the most transformational work of Southwest Coalition is still ahead of us.”

About Southwest Coalition, Inc.

Southwest Coalition, Inc, works to restore reverence for the sanctity of human life and natural womanhood in the Southwest through a coalition of nonprofit social enterprises in line with Catholic and Biblical teaching, including Guiding Star Southwest birth and wellness centers, The Lily Pad Maternity Home, Her Care Connection mobile outreach, and Southwest Coalition Action advocacy. It has been called one the most impactful regional efforts in the nation, and is dedicated to helping moms be heroes and seeing the Borderland become abortion free. For more information visit www.swc.inc