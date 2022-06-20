News

Congressman Russ Fulcher and Stanton Healthcare Founder and CEO Celebrate the Closing of Planned Parenthood Abortion Center in Boise, Idaho

Congressman Fulcher and Brandi Swindell standing in front of the former Boise Planned Parenthood.

BOISE, Idaho -- Stanton Founder/CEO, Brandi Swindell, opened a Stanton Healthcare clinic right next to Planned Parenthood with the goal of replacing them.

Earlier this month, Planned Parenthood closed their clinic – leaving Idaho's largest city and state capital without a Planned Parenthood.

Congressman Fulcher, who is the U.S. representative for Idaho's 1st congressional district, states:

"During my time in the real estate business, I was honored to be the agent who helped Stanton Healthcare purchase a clinic next to Planned Parenthood in Boise, then again several years later in Meridian, Idaho.

"Whether working as an international businessman, as a real estate broker, serving in the Idaho State Senate, or as a U.S. Congressman, I have always been committed to the pro-life cause and working passionately to ending abortion and encouraging life for mothers and their preborn children.

"Stanton Healthcare is showing the way forward in a 'post-Roe' America by offering women with unexpected pregnancies quality medical care, practical and emotional support, hope and a future. I am so thankful Idaho's capital city no longer has a Planned Parenthood abortion center and I look forward to the day when abortion is unthinkable."

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, adds:

"Stanton Healthcare's goal was not just to defund Planned Parenthood, but replace them with life-affirming clinics that treat women and their children with dignity and respect and provide quality medical care and support.



"The closing of the Planned Parenthood abortion center in Boise shows that women do not want be treated like a commodity. Women desire true choices and quality care when they experience an unexpected pregnancy.

"The hope of Stanton Healthcare in a post-Roe America is for all Planned Parenthood clinics and other abortion centers to be relics of the past. We want to see all of them replaced with health centers that truly value women and their children, and serve them with compassionate and professional care. We are thankful Boise, Idaho is showing America the way forward."

SOURCE Stanton Healthcare