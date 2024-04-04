Health

Mr. Howell Clyborne of Integral Leaders in Health will be First Monday's Speaker April 8th at 12 noon at the Poinsett Club

On Monday, April 8th, 12 noon at the Poinsett Club in downtown Greenville, SC – Mr. Howell Clyborne, who is board member, consultant and advisor to Integral Leaders in Health which is a Public Benefit Corporations will be our speaker.

Mr. Clyborne is the former President for the Greenville Health Authority, the governmental entity and political subdivision of the State of South Carolina. He also simultaneously served as Vice President of Community and Government Affairs and Chief of Staff for the Greenville Health System (GHS). In that role, Howell led GHS’ public relations and governmental affairs, communication, physician relations, community relations, and sponsorships.

Presently, he is serving as a board member, consultant and advisor to Integral Leaders in Health which is a Public Benefit Corporations. The goal of Integral Leaders in Health is to be a thought leader, an advocate, and a facilitator to establish a balanced medical care environment that supports patient well-being rooted in the doctor-patient relationship.

First Monday is a Republican Political Forum. Its format is that of a forum, allowing members of the club to participate in discussions with the speakers. It provides Greenville County and Upstate Republicans an opportunity to become acquainted with state and local leaders and candidates. It also provides an opportunity for input with the individuals who govern our community.

Lunch begins at 12:00 noon and ends promptly at 1:00 pm.