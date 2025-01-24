Health

PFIZER Was Forced To Reveal The List Of Destabilizing Side Effects That Are Still Injuring Americans Receiving Its Dangerous Covid-19 Injections

On December 4, 2024, the Congressional Subcommittee on the Corona Pandemic chaired by Subcommittee Chairman, Cong Brad Wenstrup, Col-USAR (MC) (R-OH-2), an endorsed Combat Veteran For Congress, revealed in its report to the nation, that Pfizer was forced to reveal the list of destabilizing side effects that are still injuring Americans with its dangerous COVID-19 Gene Therapy injection (The COVID-19 Experimental Test Injection still has never been approved, to this date, by the FDA). Dr. Anthony Fauci and Pfizer illegally labeled the experimental test injection as a Vaccine; it has never been a Vaccine, Americans have been misled, it is a Gene Therapy Injection.

Millions of injected Americans sustained life altering and permanent destabilizing injuries; they should be authorized to file lawsuit against Dr. Anthony Fauci and Pfizer. The threat of those well-known side effects should have been revealed to every American prior to being required to take the injections to keep their jobs, to be allowed to continue to matriculate in schools/colleges, and to remain on Active Duty in the US Armed Forces, before being forced to take the destabilizing experimental test injections. The result of being injected by one of those experimental gene therapy test injections was that millions of American died from the injections, and additional millions of Americans sustained life altering injuries from side effects, that changed their health and lives forever, destabilizing millions of them.

https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/2024.12.04-SSCP-FINAL-REPORT-ANS.pdf

The Destabilizing Injuries And Life Altering Side Effects That Pfizer Was Forced To Admit To Are Listed As Follows:

The list of side effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine include Blood thrombosis, Acute kidney injury, Acute flaccid myelitis, Positive angiosperm antibodies, Brainstem embolism, Brainstem thrombosis, Cardiac arrest (hundreds of cases), Heart failure, Cardiac ventricular thrombosis, Cardiogenic shock, Central nervous system vasculitis, Neonatal death, Deep vein thrombosis, Brainstem encephalitis, Hemorrhagic encephalitis, Frontal lobe epilepsy, Foaming at the mouth, Epileptic psychosis, Facial paralysis, Fetal distress syndrome, Gastrointestinal amyloidosis, Hashimoto's encephalopathy, Hepatic vascular thrombosis, Herpes zoster reactivation, Hepatitis Immune-mediated, Interstitial lung disease, Jugular vein embolism, Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, Liver damage, Low birth weight, Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, Myocarditis, Neonatal seizure, Pancreatitis, Pneumonia, Stillbirth, Tachycardia, and Temporal lobe epilepsy.

Japan’s Medical Community Sounded The Alarm, As Heart Failure Surges Among 4,900% Of COVID-19 Vaxxed Citizens in Japan (Slay News)

https://slaynews.com/news/japan-sounds-alarm-heart-failure-surges-4900-among-covid-vaxxed/

We encourage readers to forward Japan’s Medical Network’s in depth analysis of how the COVID-19 injections killed thousands of Japanese civilians with surges in Heart Failures of 4,900 % to those Americans you care about, and have not yet grasped the truth about the dangerous mRNA injections that are currently killing thousands of Japanese.

ALERT: The Bird Flu Injection Promoted By The Biden Administration, Has Not Been Tested For 2 Years, To Be Approved By The FDA

