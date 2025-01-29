Health

22nd Annual ACMA South Carolina Chapter Case Management & Transitions of Care Conference

May 9, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Greenville

Join the American Case Management Association (ACMA) for the 22nd Annual ACMA South Carolina Chapter Case Management & Transitions of Care Conference to be held on May 9, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Greenville.

The event will be an opportunity to share knowledge and learn with case management and transitions of care professionals in health care. This unique professional development event will help local case management and transition of care professionals improve patient outcomes.

If you work in case management or transitions of care, this is the perfect event for you. This conference offers a chance to connect with nurses, social workers, physicians, health plan professionals, and others across the continuum of care.

We all face unique challenges in our roles, and this event’s lineup of expert speakers will share innovative solutions and practical strategies that you can apply right away. Aspiring and current health care, case management and transitions of care professionals are encouraged to come to the event to learn about the latest advancements, exchange experiences, and enjoy a great time with colleagues!

Who Should Attend?

- Case Managers

- Nurses

- Social Workers

- Physician Advisors

- Physicians

- Students

Why Should You Attend?

- Actionable innovative ideas you can put into practice right away

- Up-to-date insights on industry best practices from leading experts

- In-depth conversations about the latest advancements in health care

- Knowledge exchange with fellow professionals who share your interests

- The newest products, tools, and services showcased by our exhibitors

- Opportunities to network and learn from dedicated experts in the field

If you would like to be added to our email list for information on this event, please complete this form.

If you are interested in presenting at a future conference, please submit your presentation here.

----------------------------

About the American Case Management Association

Founded in 1999, the American Case Management Association (ACMA) is a national, non-profit, professional membership association, which strives to provide resources, solutions, and support for Case Management and Transitions of Care professionals. ACMA is comprised of more than 20,000 members and 50,000 educational subscribers, including nurses, social workers, physicians and other professionals affiliated with case management. Through a variety of educational conferences and networking events at both the state and national level, ACMA provides its members with numerous opportunities to develop their skills, grow in their profession and learn from the experiences and practices of fellow members.