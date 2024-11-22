Reject Dr. Simmer's Appointment as Head of South Carolina’s New Public Health Agency

The people of South Carolina have spoken clearly: they want leaders who reflect their values, protect their freedoms, and prioritize evidence-based policies over political ideologies. Yet, the appointment of Dr. Edward Simmer to lead the newly created Department of Public Health signals a continuation of the troubling trajectory established under his tenure as head of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

In 2024, the legislature split DHEC into two agencies—the Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Public Health—to address concerns over inefficiency, lack of accountability, and overreach. However, appointing Dr. Simmer to lead the Department of Public Health ensures that the same failed policies of DHEC will continue to plague South Carolina.

A Track Record of Failure

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Simmer spearheaded policies that undermined individual freedoms and failed to respect the will of South Carolinians. He mandated masking, supported business, church, and school shutdowns, and aggressively promoted Covid Jab campaigns for children as young as six months old—despite growing evidence that these measures were neither effective nor necessary.

Numerous studies, including a 2023 meta-analysis published in Annals of Internal Medicine, have debunked the efficacy of masking as a tool to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. Furthermore, the risks associated with COVID-19 vaccination for young children—such as myocarditis in young males—have raised serious ethical and medical concerns. Dr. Simmer’s decisions during the pandemic prioritized alignment with federal health agencies and pharmaceutical interests over the needs and rights of South Carolinians.

The DEI Agenda

Beyond COVID-19 policies, Dr. Simmer also advanced Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives at DHEC. These policies often prioritize identity politics over merit and efficiency, creating division and undermining the principles of fairness and equal treatment. DEI initiatives have faced widespread criticism for promoting quotas and ideology rather than delivering quality services. South Carolinians have repeatedly rejected such agendas, yet Dr. Simmer pushed them within a public agency meant to serve everyone impartially.

Why This Matters

The creation of the Department of Public Health was an opportunity for a fresh start—one that could have restored trust in South Carolina’s health institutions and ensured transparent, locally informed policies. Instead, the appointment of Dr. Simmer threatens to perpetuate the same heavy-handed, out-of-touch approaches that characterized his leadership of DHEC.

This decision also raises concerns about accountability. The Health Czar bill, which the SC Freedom Caucus successfully defeated in 2024, sought to centralize health policy under one unelected bureaucrat. While that immediate threat was eliminated, Dr. Simmer’s appointment suggests that the push for centralized authority and top-down mandates is far from over.

A Call to Action

South Carolinians deserve leadership that respects their values and freedoms. Dr. Simmer’s record of promoting failed COVID-19 policies and divisive DEI initiatives makes him unfit to lead the Department of Public Health. We call on Governor McMaster to reconsider this appointment and the Senate to reject it. We should prioritize leadership that puts South Carolinians—not Washington bureaucrats or corporate interests—first.

The people of this state fought hard to defeat the Health Czar bill and to decentralize DHEC. Let’s not let that victory be undermined by allowing the same failed leadership to remain in power. Contact your legislators today and demand a public health leader who represents the will of the people.

"The preservation of liberty requires constant vigilance." – Thomas Jefferson