Berea Elementary Learns a Life-Changing Skill with the All Kids Bike Program

Thanks to Yamaha, Kindergartners will develop coordination, confidence, and a foundation for lifelong wellness through biking

When: November 3, 2025, at 9 AM, including unveiling ceremony and first ride by kindergarteners.

Where: Berea Elementary School 100 Berea Drive, Greenville, South Carolina 29617

What: All Kids Bike, the national 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school, is revealing the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program at Berea Elementary, thanks to a grant from the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative.

During the celebration, the All Kids Bike Program will be introduced to the kindergarteners, and they will enjoy their first ride on the Strider balance bikes. Berea Elementary leadership, along with representatives from Yamaha, will deliver a brief presentation prior to the bike reveal.

Why: Yamaha provided $9,000 to gift the ready-to-teach, All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program, which includes teacher training and certification, the comprehensive 8 lesson learn-to-ride curriculum, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, student helmets, a teacher instruction bike, and rolling storage racks. This is everything needed to teach kids how to progress from balancing to pedaling.

By teaching kids to ride bikes in school, All Kids Bike gives hundreds of thousands of children each year the chance to learn a life-changing skill that supports physical development, boosts mental health, and builds confidence. This inclusive program empowers children to achieve a key developmental milestone while building lifelong fitness, confidence, and independence—because every child deserves the joy and freedom that comes with riding on two wheels.

About All Kids Bike

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program launched in 2018 with a simple mission: to give every child in America the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike in school. The ready-to-teach program includes teacher training and certification, complete eight lesson curriculum with lesson plans, games and activities, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program, everything needed to teach kids how to ride a bike! Supported by the Strider Education Foundation, All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Programs are active in over 1,700 schools across all 50 states, teaching more than 170,000 kids to ride each year and over 1 million kids throughout the 10-year lifespan of the programs already in place. For more information, please visit www.allkidsbike.org.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the Powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $5 million contributed to over 400 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations, including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

Updated guidelines, application form, information, and news about the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com.