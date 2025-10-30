Community

Homicide is the Leading Cause of Death for Pregnant Women in America

WASHINGTON — Stanton Public Policy Center shares that homicide is the leading cause of death for pregnant women in the United States, surpassing all other causes.

Women’s healthcare organization calls for urgent protection of women facing domestic violence, abortion abuse, and homicide during pregnancy.

Homicide (particularly femicide committed by intimate partners) is the leading cause of death for pregnant and postpartum women in the United States, according to national studies. The data underscores a devastating reality: women are at their most vulnerable during a time that should be filled with hope and anticipation.

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Stanton Public Policy Center is urging legislators, public health officials, the medical community, and faith leaders to confront this growing epidemic of violence against pregnant women and their preborn children.

“Every woman deserves to feel safe during pregnancy, a season that should be marked by hope and new life, not fear and violence,” said Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare and Stanton Public Policy Center. “At Stanton Healthcare, we see firsthand the deep trauma that domestic violence inflicts on women and their children. Through compassionate, life-affirming medical care, supportive advocacy, and tangible resources, our clinics are helping women find safety, healing, and strength.”

Brandi Swindell continues, “Domestic violence during pregnancy or postpartum has also been accompanied by abortion abuse, which is the act of pressuring a woman into an unwanted or forced abortion. Far too often, if a woman refuses to get an abortion, her life is placed in danger. It’s time we start protecting and supporting the victims of abortion abuse and domestic violence during pregnancy and beyond. As a nation, we cannot remain silent while women are being targeted and killed simply because they are pregnant. Protecting women and their children must become a moral, cultural, and legislative priority. America must rise to meet this crisis with compassion, courage, and conviction.”

Samantha Doty, PA-C, Director of Clinical Services at Stanton Healthcare, added, “As a clinician, I’ve cared for women surviving abuse… women who are often frightened, isolated, and unsure where to turn. We provide a safe environment, trauma-informed medical care, and ongoing support so that women can begin to rebuild their lives. This is more than healthcare; it’s hope in action. The violence facing pregnant women is a public health emergency, and our nation must work together to ensure that every woman and every child is protected and valued.”

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center based in Washington, DC, stated, “As an ordained Presbyterian minister and member of the clergy, the faith community must boldly and publicly address the horrific reality of homicide being the greatest risk for pregnant women. We must use our pulpits, platforms, areas of influence, and most importantly, the power of prayer and faith in action to protect women and children, especially at their most vulnerable time: during pregnancy. Pregnancy should never put women at risk of violence.”

Stanton Public Policy Center is calling for a unified national response that includes stronger legal protections for pregnant women, increased public awareness, expanded resources for victims of domestic violence and abortion abuse, and a renewed commitment from faith and community leaders to stand with women in need.

Supporting Research

According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, nearly 70% of women who had abortions described them as coerced, pressured or inconsistent with their own values and preferences — highlighting abortion abuse as a significant concern in women’s healthcare. https://lozierinstitute.org/hidden-epidemic-nearly-70-of-abortions-are-coerced-unwanted-or-inconsistent-with-womens-preferences/

Research from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and other peer-reviewed studies shows that pregnant and postpartum women in the U.S. are more likely to be murdered than to die from obstetric causes, underscoring homicide as a leading cause of death during pregnancy. https://hsph.harvard.edu/news/homicide-leading-cause-of-death-for-pregnant-women-in-u-s/

About Stanton Public Policy Center

Stanton Public Policy Center is a women’s advocacy and educational organization based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to addressing human rights and justice issues that empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare, which operates nonprofit, life-affirming women’s medical clinics across the United States and internationally. Stanton holds third-party accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and specializes in serving women facing unexpected pregnancies by providing professional medical care, tangible resources, emotional support, and wellness services — with a special outreach to refugees and marginalized populations.