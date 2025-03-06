News

The Trump Administration Moves to Drop Federal Lawsuit Allowing Emergency Abortions in Idaho

WASHINGTON — The lawsuit was originally filed by the Biden administration and dropping the case is among President Trump’s first major decisions regarding abortion.

Stanton Public Policy Center is a women’s advocacy and educational group based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to addressing human rights and justice issues that empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare, which has non-profit, life-affirming women’s medical clinics in the United States and internationally. Stanton has AAAHC (https://www.aaahc.org/) third-party accreditation and specializes in serving women with unexpected pregnancies by providing professional medical care, tangible resources, practical and emotional support, and women’s wellness care, with a special outreach to refugees and the marginalized.

Samatha Doty, Director of Clinical Services, Stanton Healthcare and a Board Certified PA, comments:

“The decision to drop this lawsuit is a huge victory for the women of Idaho. It once again affirms that abortion is not healthcare. Contrary to rhetoric pushed by abortion activists, there is no medical condition that is treated by the targeted killing of an unborn child. Idaho’s strong abortion laws will continue to protect our women and their unborn children.”

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO, Stanton Healthcare, states:

“Idaho remains committed to protecting both women and their pre-born children. The pro-woman, pro-child law at the center of this case was supported by the women of Idaho, including many of Stanton Healthcare’s clients, who believe in a future where both mother and child are valued and cared for. Stanton was honored to play a role in advocating for this law, and we will continue our mission in a post-Roe America to provide women with quality medical care, tangible resources, and the hope they deserve.

“At Stanton, we believe that true healthcare prioritizes the well-being of both patients—the mother and her child. Women deserve real medical care, not the false narrative that abortion is the solution to their challenges. No woman should ever feel forced into abortion due to lack of access to medical care or support. We stand ready to serve women with life-affirming healthcare that meets their needs, supports their health, and empowers them to make the best decisions for themselves and their children.

“The abortion industry must end its fearmongering and start providing women with honest, quality care - especially now that this Administration is moving to drop this lawsuit. Women deserve better than political posturing and scare tactics; they deserve compassionate, quality healthcare that truly supports them.”

