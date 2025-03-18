News

Save The Date for The Armed Forces Day Gala Event on May 17, 2025

The Combat Veterans For Congress PAC invites you to its 6th Gala Event on May 17, 2025, on Armed Forces Day Gala Event Honoring Wounded Warriors in the Pacific Ballroom at The Town and Country Resort at 500 Hotel Circle North, San Diego, CA 92108. The evening will feature an exclusive VIP Reception at 4:30 PM for the below listed distinguished National Patriotic Leaders, the Keynote Speaker, the below listed Speakers will also address the attendees, and the Wounded Warriors.

The Trump Administration has been asked to assign the Vice President or a Senior Cabinet Official to be the Keynote Speaker for the Gala Event. Photos will be arranged during the VIP Reception with the Keynote Speaker. Dinner will be served at 6:00 PM. Semi Formal Attire: suite & tie for men, cocktail attire for women.

We encourage our interested fellow Americans to respond to this E-mail by printing and completing the attachment for the Gala Event, in order to make a donation in any amount to help us sponsor a Wounded Warrior and their spouse to attend as your guest and mailing it to the address listed on the attachment. Your donation would help us cover the cost of dinner for as many Wounded Warriors and spouses as we can locate, and will help us to cover their travel costs.

A donation by you to sponsor a Wounded Warrior to have dinner, which is made with a business check, made payable to the “Combat Veterans Training Group,” is a “tax deductible” donation for Federal Income Tax purposes (approved by our attorney). The Combat Veterans Training Group is one of our units, it is a 501 (c)(4), whose EIN# 273210078.

If you as an individual, or your business would like to be listed as a Sponsor of the Armed Forces Day Gala Event, please return the attachment with your payment to attend the VIP Reception, with a personal check as an individual or a business check to be a business sponsor. The check should be received by us by April 15, 2025, clearly listing either your name as a sponsor, or the name of your business as the business sponsor. The receipt of your donation by April 15, 2025, will provide us with enough time to include you or your business to be listed on a printed list of Sponsors that will be displayed at the entrance to the Pacific Ballroom on the night of the Gala Event.

We also encourage interested individuals to respond promptly if you would like to receive an official invitation to the Armed Forces Day Gala Event, by printing out the attachment, and returning it together with your full name, postal address, contact phone number, and E-mail address. We will be sure to send you a formal invitation. Please note, if the Vice President is the Keynote Speaker, all attendees will have to be cleared by the Secret Service by inserting their contact information in the Secret Service Computer system.

We have invited the following speakers to address the attendees. Congressman Barry M. Goldwater, Jr., Co-Founder Combat Veterans For Congress PAC, Medal Of Honor recipient Col Robert Modrzejewski, USMC (Ret), Katie Zacharia, Esq, Fix California Senior Advisor, LTC Dennis J. Gillem, USMA’64, USA (Ret), Frontline For Freedom National Radio Host, and Cdr Benjamin E Schroeder, USN, Chaplain US Pacific Fleet who have confirmed. The Vice President of the United States, Jon Voight, President Donald J. Trump’s Special Ambassador to Hollywood, and Congressman Darrell Issa, Cpt-USA (EOD) (R-CA-48) have also been recently invited to speak. The final list of all speakers will be listed in the formal invitation that will be mailed to potential attendees in April 2025.

After 16 years, in a legacy of service as Chairman and Co-Founder of the Combat Veterans For Congress PAC, Capt Joseph R. John, US Naval Academy Class of 1962, USN (Ret), with 30 years of active and reserve service in the US Navy, will pass the torch in a Change of Chairman Ceremony to LTC William B. Conrad, US Military Academy Class of 1980, USA (Ret) (Green Beret) with 31 years of active and reserve service in the US Army. Capt John had multiple Combat and Counter-Terrorism tours: in the 6 Day War in the Middle East, 3 tours in Vietnam, 5 tours in the Philippines, with SEAL Team TWO in Africa & Middle East, and in Operation Desert Storm with Special Operations Command Central. LTC Conrad had 3 Combat tours in Afghanistan.

This Armed Forces Day Gala Event will bring Military Veterans, Wounded Warriors, Combat Veterans, and National Leaders together; the below listed American Patriots are the Honorary Hosts for the Armed Forces Day Gala Event:

Atty Gen Edwin Meese, (Col, USAR/Ret)

TX Gov Rick Perry (USAF)

AK Governor Sarah Palin

Sen David McCormik (USMA ’87) (PhD) (R-PA)

Sen James Banks (Lt-USN) (R-IN)

Senator Tom Cotton (Cpt-USA)(R-AR)

MajGen James Livingston (USMC) (Medal Of Honor)

Col Robert Modrzejewski (USMC)(Medal Of Honor)

Col Jay Vargas (USMC) (Ret)(Medal Of Honor)

Lt Mike Thorton, (USN) (Ret) (SEAL) (Medal Of Honor)

Cong Barry Goldwater (R-AZ)

Cong Duncan L. Hunter (R-CA) (Vietnam Ranger)

Cong Rob Simmons (Col-USA/CIA)(R-CT)

Cong Scott Perry (R-PA) (BGen-ARNG)

Cong Mike Garcia (USNA ’98)(Lcdr-USN) (R-CA)­

Cong Paul Broun (Cdr-USN)(MC)(R-GA)

Cong Kerry Bentivolio (SFC-ARNG)(R-MI)

Col John Fer (USAFA ’62)(USAF) (Ret)(POW)

Capt Mike McGrath (USNA ’62)(USN)(Ret)(POW)

Lt Col Orson Swindle(USMC)(Ret)(POW)

Cdr Paul Galanti (USNA ’62(USN)(Ret)(POW)

LTG Thomas McInerney (USMA ’59)(USAF)(Ret)

VADM Robert J. Spane (USNA’62)(USN)(Ret)

LTG Benjamin R Mixon (USA)(Ret)

VADM Harold M Koenig (USN)(Ret)(MC)

MajGen Paul Vallely (USMA ’61)(USA)(Ret)

RADM Thomas A Mercer (USNA’62)(USN)(Ret)

MAJGEN Joseph Arbuckle (USA)(Ret)

RADM George F Wagner (USNA’62)(USN)(Ret)

MajGen Peter Clegg (USA)(Ret)

RADM Edward McGinley, (USNA’61)(USN)(Ret)

MajGen Bert Mizusawa(USMA ’79) (USA)(Ret)

RADM James J, Carry (USN) (Ret)

MajGen Carroll D. Childers (USA)(Ret)(Ranger)

BGen Mike Neal (USMC) (Ret)

BGen Buzz Aldrin (Apollo XI Astronaut)(USMA’51) (USAF)(Ret)

US Bdr Pat Nat Depty Chief Ron Colburn (Ret) (USMC)

Sheriff Richard D, Stobbs (Ret) (Esq)(USA)

Coronado PD Police Chief Lou J Scanlon (Ret) (Cdr/USN)(Ret)

Toledo PD Police Chief Jack Smith (Ret)(CWO4/USMC)

Sal Russo (Chief Strategist/Tea Party Express)

Joseph J Frank (Past National Cmdre/American Legion)

Connie Stevens (Actor/Producer/Vocalist)

Pat Boone (Actor/Vocalist)

Terry Moore (Actress/Producer)

John Ratzenberger (Actor)

Kelly Carson (Actress)

Jack Scalia (Actor)

Ed Ames (Actor)

Eliya Baskin (Actor)

Tommy Cook (USMC)(Producer)

David Ayer (USN) (Writer/Producer/Director)

Christopher Crowe (Writer/Producer/Director)

During the past 5 Combat Veterans For Congress Gala Events the following distinguished American Patriots made presentations: BGen Buzz Aldrin, USMA'51, USAF (Ret) PhD, (Apollo XI Astronaut; first moon walk), TX Gov Rick Perry, AK Gov Sarah Palin, US HUD Secretary Dr Ben Carson, Dinesh D’ Souza, Maricopa County Sheriff' Joe Arpaio, USA/MP (DEA), Cong Barry M, Goldwater Jr., Cong Duncan L. Hunter (Vietnam Ranger), Cong Steve Russell, LTC/USA (Ret) (Ranger) who captured Saddam Hussein in a spider hole in Iraq, Cong Ryan Zinke (SEAL), Cong Michael Grimm, Cong Kerry Bentivolio, Senior CIA Operations Officer Gary Berntsen, USAF (Ret), Capt Joseph R John, USNA’62, USN (Ret), Col Robert Modrzejewski, USMC (Medal Of Honor), Dodger Baseball Great Ron Fairly, Connie Stevens, Pat Boone, Chad Everett, Dick Van Patten, Norm Crosby, John Ratzenberger, Wink Martindale, Deanna Lund, Tony Lo Bianco, National Radio Talk Host Larry Elder, TV Network Anchor Rick Amato, US Federal Judge Joe Miller USMA’89, John Phillip Souza IV, etc.

---------------------------

Joseph R. John is Co-Founder and Chairman, Combat Veterans For Congress PAC

Reagan Administration Alumnus/Designated Reagan Associate by The Reagan Presidential Library

2307 Fenton Parkway, Suite 107-184

San Diego, CA 92108

https://www.CombatVeteransForCongress.org