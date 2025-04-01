News

138 Women Hurt By Planned Parenthood Abortions and The Justice Foundation Support Defunding Planned Parenthood From Federal and State Funds – Wednesday, April 2

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Foundation has the great honor of representing 138 Women Hurt By Planned Parenthood Abortions at the U.S. Supreme Court through an Amicus Curiae brief supporting the right of South Carolina to defund Planned Parenthood (PP) by designating PP as an unqualified medical provider unable to receive state funding.

Interview Availability - Individual women who were hurt by their Planned Parenthood abortions are available to be interviewed about their horrible experiences in Planned Parenthood and why they think Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers should be defunded from receiving tax dollars. You may contact Tracy Reynolds at (210) 819-8461 to connect with these women hurt by Planned Parenthood abortions.

This case will be argued before the Supreme Court on April 2nd at 10:00 am in Washington, D.C. Click here to read the 138 Women's Brief which includes statements of former Planned Parenthood employees as well. The Justice Foundation also represents the nonprofit organization “And Then There Were None” which represents hundreds of employees who have worked in the abortion industry. These former employees also reveal the devastating conditions which were recently reported upon even by the New York Times. “Botched Care and Tired Staff: Planned Parenthood in Crisis”, New York Times, Feb. 15, 2025.

