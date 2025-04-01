News

Children Protected from Harmful Online Content as Ministries Unite to Pray, Vote and Engage

Several pro-family policies have recently passed at the state level, including Wyoming’s new laws to protect children from harmful online content and to save girls’ sports.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The grassroots efforts of American Christians are yielding results, with believers celebrating policy wins in Wyoming and other states as they unite to pray, vote and engage.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon recently signed two pro-family bills into law, including a new age-verification bill to protect children from harmful online content and a bill keeping transgender athletes out of women’s sports at the college level.

Family Policy Alliance (FPA), in coalition with nearly 40 state-level pro-family organizations, has long led the battle in both of these movements, with more than 20 states now passing similar legislation as part of its Age Verification and Save Girls Sports initiatives.

“This is a reason to celebrate,” Family Policy Alliance President and CEO Craig DeRoche said. “More children will be protected from harmful online content because Christians decided to get involved and live out their values.”

Bunni Pounds, a senior vice president with FPA and founder and president of Christians Engaged (CE), also celebrated the recent victories.

“Our partners at Wyoming Family Alliance are blazing the trail for how Christians must mobilize for change at the state level,” Pounds said. “Nathan Winters and his team have joined other states in turning pro-family ideals into state law.”

Wyoming Family Alliance President Nathan Winters recently joined DeRoche for a podcast to express his thanks for the partnership with FPA and its investment in Wyoming.

“Wyoming Family Alliance had the privilege of sponsoring Representative Martha Lawley to attend (Family Policy Alliance Foundation’s) Statesman Academy. And there she began to get a vision for what could happen if we were to protect children,” Winters explained. “Every step of the way, you could just see God working to protect these minors…. So House Bill 43 went all the way through the process and the governor signed it.”

State Rep. Martha Lawley, sponsor of HB 43, explained that the bill is based on a 2023 ruling by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld Texas’s Age Verification law.

“I’ve long been concerned about the safety of children online (due to) the growth — explosion, really — of devices that connect to the internet and to a world unknown,” Lawley stated. “The pornography industry employs sophisticated tactics to target children, such as pop-up ads, misleading links and enticing visuals.

Wyoming became the 21st state to require pornography websites to verify users’ ages before granting access, joining Louisiana, Arkansas, Virginia, Utah, Montana, Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Idaho, Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska, Georgia, Alabama, Kansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Tennessee. These laws restrict minors’ access to explicit content and strengthen parental oversight.

The movement is gaining traction, with more than a dozen additional states working to pass similar legislation by year’s end. Lawmakers from both parties have supported age verification requirements, viewing them as a tool to help parents shield children from inappropriate online material.

In the area of girls’ sports, President Donald Trump signed an executive order entitled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” on Feb. 5. This executive order aims to ensure girls’ sports remain exclusively for girls by reestablishing Title IX protections and conditioning federal funding on compliance.

Wyoming is one of over 20 states that has passed a law at the state level protecting women’s sports. FPA has been a leader in the effort since its start, providing model legislation used by state lawmakers nationwide.

Family Policy Alliance and Christians Engaged are Christian ministries that defend faith, family and freedom, protecting American families by organizing, educating and mobilizing the social conservative movement in America – including more than 850,000 Christian voters, and growing. FPA was originally founded by Focus on the Family in 2004, and Christians Engaged, which was founded in 2019, joined the Family Policy Alliance family of ministries in 2024.