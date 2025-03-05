Sovereignty Summit VI: Will Trump 2.0 Make America and Her Sovereignty Healthy Again?

Can President Trump Protect U.S. Privacy Rights and Sovereignty Against Globalists at the WHO and Threats At Home?
2 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 6, 2025
Sovereignty Summit VI features the following presentations:
- Dr. Kat Lindley, Pandemic Agreement, Why the EO is Good
- Summer Ingram, Progress Toward a Pandemic Treaty without U.S. Participation but with Impacts on American Freedoms Abroad
- Kris Ullman, Bills before Congress
- Reggie Littlejohn, Surveillance and Censorship: StarGate, and U.S. Privacy Rights
- Twila Grace, Real ID
- Alex Newman (invited), One Health
- Andrea Nazarenko, Why it All Matters
- Ron Armstrong, What Can Be Done, Now, to Shore Up American Rights Now?
