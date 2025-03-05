Times Examiner Facebook Logo

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - 09:04 AM

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR 30+ YRS

First Published & Printed in 1994

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF
UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!

News

Sovereignty Summit VI: Will Trump 2.0 Make America and Her Sovereignty Healthy Again?

By Press Release

The Sovereignty Summit 6 2025

Can President Trump Protect U.S. Privacy Rights and Sovereignty Against Globalists at the WHO and Threats At Home?

2 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 6, 2025

Sovereignty Summit VI features the following presentations:

  • Dr. Kat Lindley, Pandemic Agreement, Why the EO is Good
  • Summer Ingram, Progress Toward a Pandemic Treaty without U.S. Participation but with Impacts on American Freedoms Abroad
  • Kris Ullman, Bills before Congress
  • Reggie Littlejohn, Surveillance and Censorship: StarGate, and U.S. Privacy Rights
  • Twila Grace, Real ID
  • Alex Newman (invited), One Health
  • Andrea Nazarenko, Why it All Matters
  • Ron Armstrong, What Can Be Done, Now, to Shore Up American Rights Now?

MORE INFORMATION: Get informed at SovereigntyCoalition.org
UPDATES: Subscribe at Sovereignty.substack.com
FOLLOW: @sovcoalition on X

 

Tupperware - Pam Evans
Upstates Premier Jewelry Design
Electric City Broadcasting