Eagle Forum Joins Sovereignty Coalition, Signs American Sovereignty Declaration

Families, Not the WHO, Have the Right to Make Decisions

On behalf of Eagle Forum, I am pleased to sign the American Sovereignty Declaration and join the Sovereignty Coalition. Eagle Forum was started in 1972 by Phyllis Schlafly, who in addition to being concerned about the traditional pro-family issues, understood the importance of American Sovereignty and independence from international ‘busybodies,’ as she called them.

Eagle Forum members believe that the US Constitution is the Supreme Law of the land. We fight to protect our National Sovereignty because we know that the only way to protect the fundamental rights of women, children and families is through our Constitutional Republic. Handing over authority to supranational organizations hurts the American family because we lose the ability to elect our representatives and petition the government for redress of grievances. We have seen that the UN and the WHO do not understand or abide by our fundamental Constitutional rights — we reject any and all attempts to allow them to gain power over our laws.

The pandemic lockdowns hurt the family. Parents lost their ability to provide for their children, children lost valuable schooling, we were prevented from practicing our faith, and lost the ability to make health care decisions for ourselves and our families. It’s bad enough when these decisions are imposed on us by our own elected representatives. We cannot and will not stand idly by as unelected international organizations take away our economic, medical, and educational freedoms and infringe on our rights to free speech and family autonomy.

That is why we are pleased to join the American Sovereignty Coalition and sign the Declaration. As a 501(c) (4) grassroots organization, we call upon Congress to remove the U.S. from the WHO and rescind all taxpayer money going to this organization. This is very much a pro-family issue and we invite all those who care about the rights of the family to join us in this mission.

Eagle Forum was founded by Phyllis Schlafly, a dynamic and charismatic leader who inspired countless women and men to participate in the process of self-government and public policy-making so that America will continue to be a land of individual liberty, with respect for the nuclear family, public and private virtue, and private enterprise. For nearly fifty years, Eagle Forum’s network of state organizations has led the charge to mobilize the grassroots to defend the founding principles of the United States.