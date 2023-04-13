WHO Vies for Global Dominance

News

Sovereignty Coalition Upholds U.S. Independence Against WHO

Over 246 years ago, our founding fathers declared the American colonies sovereign by signing the Declaration of Independence. The ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness were central to our national identity. The founders put their lives on the line to ensure that generations to come would have the freedom of self-government. However, those fundamental freedoms have been under attack since our nation’s founding from various nations, ideologies and international organizations. And as we have seen in recent years, the problem is only getting worse.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is readying new proposals that threaten our nation’s independence. In broad terminology, WHO plans to declare itself as the “directing and coordinating authority” that has the power to “declare pandemics,” and move forward policies itself if no consensus is reached by world leaders. Additionally, they have already given themselves the right to eliminate intellectual property rights of “pandemic-related products.” These policies completely run afoul of the sovereign principles of the United States.

It’s no surprise that the WHO is proposing flagrantly communistic principles. WHO authorities have consistently aligned themselves with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The organization participated in the cover-up of the Wuhan origins of the COVID-19 virus. Beyond the pandemic, they clearly agree with the CCP on creating a system of “global governance” in which they alone have the authority to make decisions for the world’s population.

In order to stand against the World Health Organization and United Nations’ power grab, Eagle Forum has joined the recently formed Sovereignty Coalition with dozens of allied organizations and hundreds of like-minded individuals with medical, national security, constitutional and pro-family expertise. Together, the Coalition has drafted “The American Sovereignty Declaration” calling on our elected leaders to pull the U.S. out of the WHO. The declaration outlines the WHO’s intention to become the ultimate authority during future pandemics, a catastrophe that will greatly affect every government, medical professional, business, and family. It also highlights the consequences of a WHO power grab such as forcing all individuals to take a vaccine, require vaccine or general medical ‘passports’, and mandating radical policy prescriptions under the guise of a “public health emergency.” Eagle Forum President Kris Ullman released a statement giving the reasons why these heinous ideals must be rejected. A portion of the press release reads:

Eagle Forum members believe that the U.S. Constitution is the Supreme Law of the land. We fight to protect our National Sovereignty because we know that the only way to protect the fundamental rights of women, children, and families is through our Constitutional Republic. Handing over authority to supranational organizations hurts the American family because we lose the ability to elect our representatives and petition the government for redress of grievances. We have seen that the UN and the WHO do not understand or abide by our fundamental Constitutional rights — we reject any and all attempts to allow them to gain power over our laws.

Members of Congress are stepping up to stop the WHO’s takeover. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) introduced the No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act (S. 444) which would simply require that any new pandemic policy ‘agreement’ that comes out of the WHO be treated by the government as a treaty that requires a 2/3 approval vote by the United States Senate before our nation can become a party to such an agreement. Not only did Sen. Johnson craft this stand-alone bill, but he offered this language as an amendment to a recent bill in the Senate. Sadly, his amendment was defeated by a party-line vote of 47-49. This means that every Democrat Senator refused to support their constitutional duty to advise and consent to international conventions/treaties. How very sad. Representative Thomas Tiffany (R-WI) has introduced a companion bill (H.R. 1425) in the House as well. Eagle Forum has called on all Members of Congress to support these bills as the bare minimum required to protect our sovereignty. Pulling the U.S. out of the WHO is the only sure way to protect our nation and the world from these power-hungry, misguided international busybodies.

You too can add your name to the Sovereignty Declaration by visiting their website here. There, you can also find additional information to learn more about the WHO’s egregious actions and what you can do to make your voice heard on this matter. Eagle Forum will continue to advocate for necessary legislation on this and other issues in Congress and keep you informed on upcoming votes.