News - All the World's a Stage for Soros

What are Soros and the Open Society Foundations up to now?

For the past fifty years, George Soros (1930- ) has been influencing politics, societal norms and has acted to change policy on the world stage. He one of the earliest supporters of the WEF and worked hard to establish the European Union. But who is George Soros and what is he up to now?

Rather than me writing a backgrounder on the man, below is his approved WEF bio together with links to the Open Society Foundation, which is the organization that he founded and has led for the past forty years. Which he has funded to the tune of 18 billion US dollars (so far).

Founder and chair of Soros Fund Management and the Open Society Foundations. Born in Budapest in 1930, he survived the Nazi occupation during World War II and fled communist-dominated Hungary in 1947 for England, where he graduated from the London School of Economics. He then settled in the United States, where he accumulated a large fortune through the international investment fund he founded and managed. Soros has been active as a philanthropist since 1979, when he began providing funds to help black students attend Cape Town University in apartheid South Africa. He has since given away more than $32 billion. The Open Society Foundations today support individuals and organizations in more than 120 countries, working to build vibrant and inclusive democracies whose governments are accountable to their citizens.

What is the “Open Society Foundations (from their website)?

THE OPEN SOCIETY FOUNDATIONS WORK TO BUILD VIBRANT AND INCLUSIVE DEMOCRACIES WHOSE GOVERNMENTS ARE ACCOUNTABLE TO THEIR PEOPLE. The Open Society Foundations are active in more than 120 countries around the world, using grant-giving, research, advocacy, impact investment, and strategic litigation to support the growth of inclusive and vibrant democracies.

According to their website, the Open Society Foundations have done a lot of good in the world. Here is a timeline. So then why are they so hated?

The problem is that as the liberal movement worldwide has veered towards progressivism, globalism and marxism to find solutions to world problems, so has the the Open Society Foundations. Their solutions most often involve a more regulated society. But who will do the regulating across all nations?

Soro’s version of Democracy comes with a hitch. A new and improved, a more progressive but less powerful democracy. A democracy that is not tied to a strong, national republic. A democracy where there is a globalized set of rules - a globalized republic that decides universal human rights and resource allocation. This puts the United Nations (UN) at the helm. This is the New World Order.



Soros envisions and promotes a version of democracy where new and improved universal human rights and regulated resource allocation rates supersede national or individual sovereignty. This new republic would be a joint collaboration between the United Nations and the WEF to form a strategic alliance of unelected transnational organizations lead by corporations and their owners. This means that unelected bureaucrats and heads of international corporations will essentially be ruling the world. Under this model, there will be one republic (to rule them all) run by the UN, and “independent” nations would exist under this umbrella. This is truly an experiment in a new form of government. Soros’ vision is also a take-down of America as the super power, putting that power and more into the hands of the UN. These objectives are aligned with the stated agenda of the CCP and the Peoples Republic of China.

What these new and improved human rights entail is the worrying portion of the what the progressive movement has become. These new rights include a universal living wage (equitable redistribution), equality for all, gender choices, universal health care, equal opportunities for education, open borders, climate change regulations, sustainability sanctions, travel sanctions, and resource allocation - some might say, this is basically a recipe for a command economy. A command economy run by the UN. A planned economy is where the government controls the economy. A planned economy based on globalized redistribution of resources and wealth. From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs. This leads rights down the rabbit hole of the proposed digital currency (CBDC) and globalized digital IDs. From there, the slippery slope of how and who will control our movements through universal passports and currency is just a small step away. Where the way to control people is through censorship and propaganda. For their own good. This seems to be what Barack Obama and Joe Biden mean when they speak of the need for censorship to preserve “democracy”. Precisely the logic so thoroughly explored by Aldous Huxley and George Orwell.

As these goals are meant to be enacted globally, the UN has partnered with stakeholder cooperations in the form of treaties and strategic agreements that bind nations and transnational corporations to this higher authority. This has created an alliance between the United Nations, The Bank for International Settlements and the WEF. Of course, this is all for “the good of humanity.”

“For Soros, the goal of contemporary human existence is to establish a world defined not by sovereign states, but by a global community whose constituents understand that everyone shares an interest in freedom, equality and prosperity. In his opinion, the creation of such a global open society is the only way to ensure that humanity overcomes the existential challenges of climate change and nuclear proliferation.”

The funny thing is that the end result is the exact opposite of what George Soros writes about in many books. His vision for The Open Society Foundation has morphed its own worst enemy.

The road to hell is paved with good intentions.

One counterbalance to this plan is the BRICS nations. This new coalition led by China and Russia appear to recognize the dangers of this new world order, and are striving to develop and deploy their own form of international control. The proxy war in Ukraine is bringing this clash of the titans to the fore. There is talk of the BRICS coalition forming its own currency, backed by gold and other metals. The outcome of which is yet to develop.

Without any evidence, progressives and the EU have come to the conclusion that more laws, more regulations and more censorship will have the end results of more equality and justice. That human rights will flourish if we only have more data on and ability to control the actions of all humans.

The fatal flaw with this logic is that more rules and regulations bring about more restrictions and governance. More power to the globalized union of administrators and corporations. This is seen as the way to paradise by the bureaucrat and administrative caste, and the road to autocratic totalitarian hell for all others (except the corporatist overlords).

During the planning for a pandemic, governments and NGOs invited big pharma to come attend their meetings and have a seat at the table. The result was that big pharma and NGO took advantage of this planning to stoke fear and to create a situation where the only solution was one that they had to offer (vaccines). A peak at Dr. Fauci’s personal diary reveals that he was meeting with the CEO of Moderna, Stephane Bancel on January 27th, 2020. This led to the Warp speed initiative.

Were governments and administrators, like Dr Fauci, very innocent or very naive in trusting big pharma during COVID-19 pandemic? Or were they in on the game?

What makes the like of the United Nations think that the WEF, that is the largest 1000 companies in the world, won’t take advantage of the Great Reset? Are these governments and the UN very naive or very corrupt?

Soros… is part of a bigger cabal called “globalists”, which includes famous names such as David Rockefeller, Bill Gates, Ford foundation , and the Omidyar Network, which is founded by ebay founder Pierre Omidyar. Most globalists are part of the Bilderberg group — a controversial semi-secret society of the rich and powerful that is arguably engaged in setting the global agenda behind the scenes, including fathering regime change movements in Eastern Europe, West Asia, Central Asia and North Africa.

Is Mr. Soros very naive or very corrupt? He is one of the wealthiest men in the world and has given at least 18 billion to his Open Society Foundations. Either way, what he and his Open Society Foundations are up to in 2023 are worth following.

2023 Soros News:

Bosnia sits at the southern end of the European continent. It is a stated aim of Bosnia and Herzegovina to join the European Union and they have been recognized by the EU as a "candidate country." This decision was made by the European Council in 2022 and “part of the current agenda "for future enlargement of the EU” (Wiki).

This background is important to the news story below:

BalkanInsight, March 13, 2023

(Bosnia trying to pass a law marking non-profits and NGOs as “foreign agents.” The US and EU are pushing back hard.

“The EU and US have criticised plans by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, president of Bosnia’s mainly Serb-dominated Republika Srpska entity, to push a new Russian-style law which would allow the entity to mark civil society and non-governmental organisations as “foreign agents”.”

So why is Bosnia trying to pass a law marking non-profits and NGOs as “foreign agents?

Farther into the article, the answer becomes clear, as the Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, president of Bosnia’s mainly Serb-dominated Republika Srpska entity explains.

“Dodik notably mentioned the decision of the Open Society Foundation, which is run by the liberal billionaire Gorge Soros, to move its Balkan headquarters from Albania’s capital, Tirana, to the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo. “That is an obvious intention to act on the principle they have learned to destabilise society. Of course, we will protect ourselves from that. Soros is unacceptable here,” Dodik added. The opposition mayor of Banja Luka, Republika Srpska’s administrative centre, who often opposes Dodik, appeared to agree with him on this issue. “Every organisation should be checked,” he said.”

The response from the EU was swift:

The spokesperson of the Delegation of the European Union to Bosnia, Ferdinand Koenig, said the announcement of “regulations that could significantly limit the space for civic engagement are considered unacceptable by the EU,” online magazine BUKA reported.

Bosnia is willing to risk ascension into the European Union to keep the destabilizing influences of George Soros out of Bosnia. At this point, it seems both sides are at a stalemate.

At the Munich Security Conference in February, George Soros announced that the World Bank needed to seize control of climate change.

Washington Times, Feb 23, 2023

George Soros, billionaire “philanthropist” — i.e., meddler of governments around the world — said in recent remarks to Munich Security Conference participants that financial institutions, particularly the World Bank, need to seize the climate change reins and use their positions of economic influence to push policy to save planet earth from degradation. And in the next breath, he said the president of the World Bank, David Malpass, “who was a climate denier, resigned yesterday.” Read the tea leaves. This is the Soros way of saying that regulatory controls on human activities based on climate change arguments are rapidly moving from talk to action. Read the writing on the wall. This is the next step of the Great Reset — the World Economic Forum’s vision for total top-down government-by-elites. This is the next step toward a One World Order, a New World Order, a Build Back Better strategy that ratcheted down freedoms under the years of COVID-19 clampdowns. This is the next step — the prearranged step, the previously announced step — for those in the higher echelons of global institutions to realize a long-held lust for worldwide communism and collectivism

“We must reorient our international financial institutions, particularly the World Bank, to focus on climate change,” Soros said.

The Times of India, March 2023

First Post, Feb 19, 2023

Soros has already lied that India is about to cancel the citizenship of millions of Muslims. He is mistaking a civilisational revival for narrow nationalism and waging a war against an idea which does not exist

…”billionaire George Soros has strangely attacked open societies like the US, India, and parts of Europe but has allied with the closed and cloistered ideologies like the far-Left and Islamism. It is the rich man’s ego, his naive and dangerous pursuit of shaping world politics by even steamrolling the will of a people if needed”

“In fact, any proud and prosperous nation — from the US to Israel, and from Russia to his own country of origin Hungary — bothers him. The new India clashes with his idea of a stateless, chaotic world in which carrion-eaters like him benefit by backing puppet regimes and militias. He has been outlawed in Hungary, Russia, Turkey, Malaysia and other places. India has put his Open Society Foundation on the ‘prior permission’ list of incoming foreign funds after his hostile 2020 speech in which he pledged $1 billion to effect regime change in nations with rising nationalism like India.”

“But Soros’s undoing lies chiefly in his own contradictions. He is a capitalist with a vision of controlled capitalism and philanthropy. But he creates and works through the worst far-Left anarchists and even groups accused of terror. His hand is seen in BLM to PFI. He has made Islamism and Communism, two most authoritarian and violent ideologies, allies in his vision to build a more “open” world. What kind of open society can be built with groups espousing such violent and closed ideologies?”

George Soros tied to at least 54 influential media figures through groups funded by liberal billionaire: study

Journalists from CNN, NBC, CBS, Bloomberg, NPR and Washington Post among industry leaders tied to Soros’ cash

Fox News, January 19, 2023

Liberal billionaire George Soros is tied to some of the most influential media figures in the United States and abroad through cash he provides to groups affiliated with them, according to a new study conducted by MRC Business. "The over $32 billion that leftist billionaire George Soros poured into his organizations to spread his radical ‘open society’ agenda on abortion, Marxist economics, anti-Americanism, defunding the police, environmental extremism and LGBT fanaticism around the globe has paid dividends," MRC Business analysts Joseph Vazquez and Daniel Schneider wrote. "In fact, his funding has helped him establish ties with some of the biggest name media personalities in the United States and abroad which help indoctrinate millions with his views on a day-to-day basis. MRC Business found at least prominent 54 media figures … who are tied to Soros through their connections to organizations that he funds," Vazquez and Schneider continued. "These include personalities like ‘NBC Nightly News’ anchor Lester Holt and The Washington Post executive editor Sally Buzbee."

Fox News, January 5, 2023

“Liberal billionaire George Soros shelled out at least $131 million between 2016 and 2020 to influence media groups, according to a new study conducted by MRC Business. “

'This is a man who wants to fundamentally change the world,' Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell said "Soros specifically funneled at least $131,111,250 between 2016 and 2020 into 253 journalism and activist media groups worldwide to spread his radical leftist ideas on abortion, Marxist economics, anti-Americanism, defunding the police, environmental extremism and LGBT fanaticism," analysts Joseph Vazquez and Daniel Schneider wrote. MRC Business, part of the conservative Media Research Center, unveiled the second report of a three-part series exploring the extent of Soros’ influence over the international media. MRC founder and President Brent Bozell appeared on Fox Business Network’s "Varney & Company" on Thursday to discuss the deep dive into the money Soros has spent on media outlets.

CNBC, January 4, 2023

George Soros’ backed nonprofit invested at least $140 million into politically charged nonprofits just one year before the midterm elections.

Those donations are on top of the more than $170 million Soros personally contributed during the 2022 midterm election cycle to help Democratic campaigns and political action committees.

A Soros-Funded Organization Is Helping A Student Org Defy DeSantis’ Higher Education Reforms

Daily Caller, March 13, 2023

A network funded by philanthropist George Soros is working with a coalition of students, parents, alumni and allies intent on defying reforms pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The influence on American politics by Soros can not be underestimated.

A search on Guidestar.org reveals that The Foundation To Promote Open Society, whose parent organization is the Soros Network had gross receipts of over 2 billion in 2021.

Influence Watch lists their operations and annual revenues as the following:

A search through Guidestar reveals many, many non-profits with the names “Soros” or “Open XXX) - with revenues in the tens to hundreds of millions. It his not hard to imagine that most of these are also related to George Soros or his family.

This kind of political and societal influence is shockingly brazen and it works.

“Billionaire George Soros has set a new personal record in his latest attempt to influence US campaigns, reportedly donating more than $50 million for left-wing causes and candidates in the 2020 elections.” (GBN News).

and it appears that this will only continue in the future…

Son of George Soros has made repeated trips to Biden White House, scored invite to state dinner

Washington Examiner, January 6, 2023

A son of left-wing billionaire and philanthropist George Soros has made repeated visits to President Joe Biden's White House as he boosts Democrats with campaign donations and has promoted his frequent meetings with Democratic politicians, records show. George Soros, founder of the major liberal grant-making Open Society Foundations network, has often kept a low profile while influencing Democratic politics through the bankrolling of myriad causes. Alexander Soros, his 37-year-old son who has been more public on social media about his cozy relationships with lawmakers, has made six separate trips to the White House since Biden assumed office and gained influence with Democrats in the last several years.

Any one of these news stories should give everyone pause. No one person should be able to influence global and local politics in such a comprehensive manner. The fact is, that Soros and his many non-profits have learned to funnel money into state politics, where it can make a huge difference. They have learned to skirt the edges of the law in regards to political donations.

Non-profits should not be missiles for wealthy people to pour money into, as a way to influence politicians, policies, culture and our very lives.

