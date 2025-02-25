America Is Calling – How Will We Respond?

"Celtic Woman," C.A. 2010.

“O, America you’re calling, I can hear you calling me: You are calling me to be true to thee—true to thee I will be.

O, America you’re weeping, Let me heal your wounded heart. I will keep you in my keeping, ‘til there be a new start.

And I will answer you, and I will take your hand, And lead you to the sun; And I will stand by you, do all that I can do, And we will be as one.

O, America I hear you, From your prairies to the sea; From your mountains grand, and all through this land, You are beautiful to me.

And, O, America you’re calling. I can hear you calling me; You are calling me to be true to thee, true to thee I will be.

And I will answer you, and I will take your hand, And lead you to the sun; And I will stand by you, do all that I can do, And we will be as one.

O, America you’re calling…… I will ever answer thee.”

This beautiful song, with words by Brendan Graham and glorious music by William Joseph, was written in 2008 exclusively for that absolutely wonderful Irish singing group called Celtic Woman as they prepared the music for their fourth fabulous DVD at Powerscourt House and Gardens in Ireland in 2009, in advance of their 2010 tour of the U.S. My wife and I have heard Celtic Woman sing this special song live on two different occasions, and both times it brought tears to our eyes and, I assure you, to the eyes of many in the audience. (In your browser, log onto ‘Celtic Woman Song: Oh, America” on UTube, and click on that title when it comes up---I assure you you’ll be as emotionally touched as I was.)

Isn’t it ironic that a group of young and very talented Irish women---the actual numbers vary each tour from 3 to 5 singers along with a “fiddler”, a fabulously talented (but now retired from the group, and replaced with an equally talented young woman fiddler) young Irish woman playing a violin made in 1710---could evoke such reactions from an old American who sometimes questions whether many of his fellow countrymen really care any longer about what is happening to the U.S.—the “Trump/MAGA” phenomenon to the contrary, notwithstanding.

Our once-again president, Donald Trump, did much in his first term to turn our “ship of state” away from the “iceberg of calamity” that has long appeared to be directly in our path (and who was attacked mercilessly and endlessly for his efforts), ostensibly put there in part by the disciples of perfidy and mendacity that I call “The Klan of New Bolsheviks” (formerly Democrats), but in actuality by the long-established deviousness of the subversive globalists of “The New World Order” (the REAL power behind the Marxist, anti-American Democrat Party AND the devious and compromising Neo-Con Republican Party with its “pretend Republicans”—i.e. RINOS, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham) who know no allegiance except to the treasonous Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) to which MANY of them belong (including members of President Trump’s new cabinet), and/or to the subversive and Marxist devils of the United Nations, and to their own unbridled lust for total power and control over all people and countries generally, and the U.S. specifically.

Perhaps some of the readers of this great journal of truth will disagree with my concerns, but as I have observed over my many years, far too many of those who have the most to lose if our embattled liberties vanish from this land seem to have a casual “ho-hum” attitude that “it can’t happen here”. I hate to shock you, but it CAN happen here, for there are now and have been for decades—even CENTURIES—powerful and wealthy people whose main goal in life is the destruction of the Constitutional Republic of our Founders and the total destruction of Christianity! (The totally vile mega-billionaire George Soros and his family come to mind). Just because we Americans now have a seemingly pro-American/pro-Constitution POTUS in Donald Trump is NO guarantee that the forces of authoritarianism and repression will not eventually overcome the resistance against them that President Trump and the MAGA Movement are currently exerting against them.

The liberties codified in our venerable Constitution—particularly our historic and traditional religious liberties---CAN disappear over a short period of time, and probably will, if Americans let it happen by their indifference, by their unconcern and timidity—by their uninformed condemnations of the “messenger”—the “watchman on the wall””-- who brings warnings of impending disaster that so many don’t want to hear.

Patriotism—sacrifice—honor—Constitution—rights---freedoms—faith--responsibilities—do these words hold real meaning for Americans of our day? Once upon a time there were men of true honor guiding our destiny. They weren’t perfect men, for there are no perfect people—they weren’t without their flaws and “feet of clay”—they were as fearful and uncertain of their futures as the rest of their countrymen and women—but most of them were real Christians who knew Jesus the Messiah as their LORD and Savior. They, like all of their fellow Englishmen, submitted to the “long train of abuses and usurpations” perpetrated upon them by their own central government in London as long as they could endure them.

But the time eventually came when they could submit no longer, and they DECLARED: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,…Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government…as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Once upon a time, virtually all Americans learned these words—lived by them—and passed them on to their children. Today, however, these simple but world-changing truths are slowly fading from the minds of Americans—even those who consider themselves to be “patriots”-- just as surely as they are fading from the page of the parchment upon which they were originally written (and I’ve seen the ORIGINAL in The National Archives).

Writers over the centuries—myself included—have reminded their readers that ‘freedom is fragile’. So it is. In the long course of human events true freedom has been among the most rare of commodities, easily eroded and destroyed if casually treated. The men and women who began this “adventure” in self-government back in 1775 (and even earlier, back in 1620 and 1607) paid a very high price for their, and our, liberties. As President John Quincy Adams poignantly reminded his future countrymen: “You will never know how much it has cost my generation to preserve your freedom. I hope you will make good use of it.” Have we? I grudgingly have my doubts.

Despite the nobleness of the original intent of our Founders, the history of the central (Federal) government of the U.S. is dismal—a long story of repeated injuries to those who not unreasonably trusted their elected representatives—a long litany of purposeful usurpations and abuses of the authority that was ORIGINALLY GRANTED ONLY TO OUR STATES—all of which had as their objective (either directly or indirectly) the establishment of an absolute central domination (some would call it tyranny) over the many states, and the American people. Here are a few of these abuses:

The central government, since 1945, has essentially been surreptitiously ceding the sovereignty of the U.S. and its ONLY authority—our U.S. Constitution—to a godless and corrupt and Marxist dominated “world authority” known as The United Nations Organization, whose legal doctrines as specified in its Charter run COUNTER to those codified in our S. Constitution, and this has been done, de facto, by pseudo-Americans whose loyalties were not then, nor are they today, to our Constitutional Republican government;

The central government has unlawfully usurped authority NOT ORIGINALLY GRANTED TO IT by the Constitution to engage in vast (and as we’re discovering, thanks to Elon Musk and his D.O.G.E. Team, ILLEGAL) spending schemes, deficit spending, and ruinous taxation for the purpose of expanding its size and scope, thereby increasing its power over and control of the American people, beginning even in the years PRIOR to our “Un-Civil War” and particularly AFTER that purposely induced time of violence, hatred, and insanity that had little to do with ending slavery;

Many officials of the central government, at least from the time of Andrew Jackson to the time of the tyrant, Abraham Lincoln, up to virtually ALL of our present central government authorities, have violated their oaths to ‘preserve, protect, and defend’ our Constitution—the former Comrade Biden Administration being a prime, but far from the only, example;

The central government, with the adoption of the sinister Federal Reserve Banking system AND the personal income tax back in 1913-- BOTH of which were long time MARXIST, i.e. COMMUNIST GOALS derived directly from The Communist Manifesto-- and thereafter by the adoption of unbacked “fiat” money (paper unbacked by precious metals), has continually devalued the currency of the U.S., thereby utilizing the “hidden tax” of ever-increasing currency inflation to destroy the true purchasing power of the American people and their institutions and businesses;

The central government stealthily convinced the people of the States, via the Constitutional Amendment process, and encouraged by the proponents of ever larger and more powerful centralized government, to adopt the 17th Amendment in 1913 that allowed, in DIRECT CONTRAVENTION of the mandate of our Founders, the direct election of U.S. Senators by the people of each state, rather than by THE LEGISLATURES of each state’s government (as our Founders intended), thus further eroding the concept of “Federalism” or “state sovereignty”—i.e. power shared by the weaker central AND the more powerful state governments-- because our Founders wanted the Senate to be our States’ representatives in the central government, wisdom which has now been abrogated by this ill-conceived 17th Amendment (which MUST be repealed).

This list could go on. Undoubtedly some who read these words haven’t a clue as to why I am accusing “our” American government of even WORSE abuses than the ones that precipitated the First American Revolution back in 1775. As the central government has grown ever larger, beginning in 1861 with the deliberately planned atrocity purposely misnamed (by the winning side) “The Civil War”, our citizens and their various political and cultural organizations have constantly petitioned our elected representatives and senators for a redress of its unconstitutional outrages in all lawful ways.

Repeated petitions to the central authorities over the years have been mostly ignored, ridiculed, or attacked, as for example, when the representatives of the central government (mostly, but not exclusively, during the Marxist Obama Administration) vilified, spied upon, and illegally harassed via IRS “audits” and refusals to grant tax exemptions to the new pro-liberty groups known as The Tea Party Movement, its related organizations, and many other patriot groups, especially as we now know, President Trump’s original campaign committee and certain members of his administration. These outrages became especially repugnant during the totally CORRUPT “reign” of Comrade Crooked Joe Biden and his band of “Merry Marxists” who have succeeded in bringing the U.S. Economy close to the edge of bankruptcy.

As our Founders warned us, a so-called representative government whose character is marked by every act that traditionally has defined tyranny is UNFIT to be the ruling entity of a free people. Quite disturbingly, we saw the same form of incipient and UNCONSTITUTIONAL TYRANNY being attempted by mostly “blue state” governors and mayors during the Covid-19 PLANDEMIC which we, the American people, cowardly endured for three years.

A significant portion of our citizenry are convinced that “our” government no longer responds to their concerns and no longer seems willing to reform itself (despite former President Trump’s only partly effective efforts to “drain the swamp” during his first term and his apparently “daring” declarations at the start of his new term as POTUS to end the illegal use of our tax money by the disgusting BANDITS called “Democrats” over the past four years) and follow the rules set forth for our Constitutional Republican form of government, as laid down by our Founders.

Another significant part of our electorate hasn’t a clue as to the threats to our liberties that are staring all of us directly in our faces, and is mindlessly rampaging against the ending of illegal and wasteful spending that D.O.G.E. is uncovering. But a “significant” part of our citizens still are concerned enough to try to stem the tide of freedom’s slow death, and try to do all they can to prevent it. With those patriots, and those they can influence, in mind, (especially President Trump in his “whirlwind” second term) let me urge all of you who read these words, to do the following if you value the freedom you still have:

1) CONSTANTLY remind our elected local, State, and Federal representatives, including our President, that ALL rights listed in our Bill of Rights, and other Constitutional rights as well, ARE IMMUTABLE and thus can’t be superseded by any legislation, because “rights” that can be taken away or curtailed are not rights as originally derived from God, as our Founders believed, but are merely “privileges” granted by government and, as such, subject to the arbitrary whims of that government—i.e. what the government grants, that same government can later take away.

2) WRITE TO and preferably, CALL our elected Congress people and DEMAND that they begin to again exercise their Constitutional authority over an out of control Federal judiciary who now seem determined to be the MOST powerful of the three branches of government, rather than the LEAST powerful as ordained by our Founders, and take away their self-granted authority to UNCONSTITUTIONALLY BLOCK decisions made by our President (the EXECUTIVE BRANCH), or make our laws, rather than interpret the laws made by Congress and signed into law by our President. Don’t use the excuse that they are “Democrats” and “leftist liberals” who will ignore your complaints. Keep calling them and keep DEMANDING that they do the right thing and abide by their oath to our U.S. Constitution!

3) For those who are Christians and People of Faith, read, and reread, 2nd Chronicles 7:14, for it seems to me that this portion of God’s Word contains the ONLY true formula that He will honor if Christians and Jews and patriots are to save our country. Assuming that enough of us even care to do so (which I sometimes doubt), let US humble ourselves, pray, seek God’s face, AND turn from OUR wicked ways. Not the enemies of freedom who will rarely do so---US!

4) Consider joining with the millions of American patriots who have determined to first, educate themselves and second, educate others around them (family, friends, co-workers, etc.) and persuade them to join with those who are standing up for traditional American values and freedoms—people of good will and patriotism who refuse to be intimidated, who refuse to relinquish the heritage sent to us by our Founders without a DETERMINED FIGHT: Organizations like The John Birch Society (supported financially in its beginning by President Trump’s late father, Fred Trump, who was a friend of Robert Welch), United Patriots Alliance, The National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of America, Judicial Watch, Act For America, Alliance Defense Fund, Conservative Business Journal, and many other local and national TRUE patriotic and educational groups that are resisting the destroyer of freedom—i.e. the collectivist monster that has long hidden itself within our American culture, rather than merely meeting, eating, and retreating as so many do!

Failure to follow this ‘formula’ for national salvation (and perhaps our own survival and the survival of our descendants) will sooner or later lead to only one outcome: The dissolution of our Union and the probable destruction of our Constitutional liberties, probably via a contrived “Civil War” and the calamities that would surely transpire from it. Trusting only in traditional politicians or political parties, most of which have DELIBERATELY CAUSED our problems over time, will only assure the complete destruction of our freedoms and the certain end of the Republic, with all of the attending chaos, death, and tyranny that would surely come upon us. Sitting back and expecting President Trump, Elon Musk, and “Patriots” within our government to ‘solve” all of our nation’s problems will only assure the continued loss of our Constitutional liberties, because President Trump is up against a determined HORDE of anti-American, pro-Marxist/pro-globalist ENEMIES who will strive to overwhelm him with personal attacks, lawfare, impeachment attempts, collectivist legislation, and WORSE, if we, the people, let them do so. We KNOW that the Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly Democrats) and their willing accomplices and “fellow travelers” in Congress and deeply entrenched in the D.C. “Swamp” will never cease trying to resist President Trump’s efforts to “Make America Great Again”, because a reborn “Great America” is not part of their “New World Order”/World Government game plan!

Turning a blind eye, as so many of God’s people do these days—not wanting to involve ourselves in the affairs of the world (and the probable futures of our descendants) because we are only “pilgrims” passing through this brief life—will assure a future where liberty as we have known it no longer exists. Surely that is NOT what the vast majority of Americans want for our descendants, nor was it a future envisioned by our Founding Generation, many of whom sacrificed EVERYTHING they had to bequeath the blessings of their dreams of freedom under constitutional law to the future—TO US! NOT TO THE TIMID! TO US!

Incredibly, some “Sunshine Saints” and “Summer Believers” will continue to resort to their longed-for “Imminent Rapture” (a false Biblical interpretation in my opinion) as an excuse to keep their heads buried in their “I’ll have to pray about it” sand, thereby probably condemning all of our descendants to a future of unimaginable brutality. And please don’t “assure” me that this could never happen in the U.S., because it HAS HAPPENED countless times in so-called “civilized countries” throughout the world in the past century, even to supposedly “Christian” countries, and the brutalized victims of those perpetrators of forced collectivism are, and forever will be, crying out to those of us who still enjoy a modicum of constitutional freedom to not let the human tragedies of their horrible deaths and shortened lives be OUR final “testament” to failed freedom—or be OUR monument to our ungodly COWARDICE!

As I quoted from the song at the beginning of this article, our America is calling US to rescue her from the treacherous claws of the enemies of liberty that are determined to destroy her, who have been engaged in a CONSPIRACY to do so since the administrations of two American patriots, George Washington and John Adams, and lead her back into the “sun” of freedom that our Heavenly Father, through our Founders, meant for us to enjoy. For any American to deny that our nation and its historic freedoms—and particularly its concepts of limited government and the rule of constitutional law-- are being increasingly threatened by power-mad demagogues of vast wealth, unbridled deceit, and phony “religiosity”, whose allegiance is NOT to the historic American concept of constitutional liberty under law, is to be guilty of deliberate self-deception, and WILL BE JUDGED BY MAN AND GOD for his refusal to stand against the dark forces of tyranny!

To those who fear to stand against the incipient destruction of our freedoms by the adherents of a far leftwing “paradise” (are you listening, Communist Bernie Sanders, Marxist former President Biden, Marxist former President Obama, and the rest of you disgusting “Klan of New Bolsheviks” and socialism-loving collectivists?) To those who are awaiting a “Heavenly” rescue into “the sweet bye and bye” from “the nasty now and now”, I leave you with a well-established “history lesson”, and Hiram Mann’s old and TRUE words of wisdom—and WARNING---that come with it:

“No man escapes when freedom fails.

The best men rot in filthy jails!

And those who cried, “appease, appease”,

Are hanged by those they tried to please!”

End of sermon. Now let’s get to work!