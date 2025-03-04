J6 Political Prisoners: Victims Of A Tyrannical Regime! - Part 1

A TRUE STORY OF A “J6” POLITICAL PRISONER, FROM PERSONAL TESTIMONY GIVEN TO THE AUTHOR BY A PATRIOT WHO WAS A J6 POLITICAL PRISONER! HE HAS NOW BEEN FREED, THANKS TO THE COURAGE OF OUR BRAVE PRESIDENT, DONALD J. TRUMP! THIS IS HIS STORY!

What does it mean to be a “political prisoner” suffering under “tyranny”? Before we proceed with this exploration into authoritarian government, courtesy of the Marxist former Biden (Mal)Administration, let’s discover what the dictionaries define as “Political Prisoner”, and “Tyranny”

POLITICAL PRISONER:

1) “A person who is imprisoned because that person’s actions or beliefs are contrary to those of his or her government”.

2) “A person put in prison because of his or her political beliefs”.

(Encyclopedia Britannica On-Line, written by Douglas Dallier)

TYRANNY:

1) “Cruel and oppressive government or rule”;

2) “A nation under cruel and oppressive government”;

3) “Cruel, unreasonable, or arbitrary use of power or control.”

(Oxford Languages On-Line)

A few months ago, Robin Itzler, one of our Patriot Readers Group (composed of about 200 dedicated patriots, many of whom write and publish their own internet sites and, like me, do extensive educational writing), told me about a “J6 political prisoner’ who had been arrested several months AFTER having attended the protest march for fair elections in Washington, D. C. on January 6, 2021, and with whom she had been in regular contact for a time, because of her own weekly publication, Patriot Neighbors, that she edits and publishes from her home in California, all by herself.

Our former “J6” prisoner’s name is private at this time. Let’s call him “K”. He served time for close to a year at the federal prison in Jesup, Georgia, followed by several months at a Florida halfway house until he was ordered to be released recently by President Trump. While at the halfway house, “K” was able to go home on weekends and some holidays Several months ago, “K” and I had a long phone conversation when he was at home in Florida on a weekend pass from the halfway house. He told me that the halfway house had some “pretty rough” men in it, so he preferred to have me call him when he was home on the weekend.

“K” is a dedicated Christian brother and patriot, married with no kids. He was living in California when he heard about the protest rally for a fair election that was to take place on January 6, 2021 in our nation’s capital. So he and a friend went to D.C. and joined the mostly peaceful protest march (the American Patriots attending WERE basically peaceful, BUT the 25 to 200--the numbers vary--EMPLANTED F.B.I. agents provocateur were among the crowd (along with suspected members of AntiFa), assigned the task of AGITATING PURPOSEFUL VIOLENCE in order to create chaos and rioting, and make President Trump’s supporters look “bad” and allow them to be charged as “INSURRECTIONISTS” (without weapons, you know). “K” told me that he did not go into the Capitol building, but did follow a crowd into some sort of tunnel or passageway near the capitol complex, apparently getting into a brief “scuffle” (his words) with one or more Capitol police officers before disengaging.

Let me share a bit from an email that “K” sent to me on November 26:

“Hi Bill. Thanks for getting back to me. I am able to go home on a weekend pass from the halfway house;, and will take advantage of this limited privilege. My family will be celebrating Thanksgiving with me, and like you, I’ll be attending church services on the Sabbath. Wishing you a very happy birthday filled with joy and amazing grace. I’ll be praying for your wife and may God restore her completely.

“I’m 64 years young I’ve lived all across the country. Born in Montrose, Pa., grew up in Vestal, NY, lived in New England (Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont); moved to Minnesota for a short stint, lived in Northern California (San Jose, Santa Cruse, Los Gatos, Campbell), then Southern CA; (Westminster), then relocated to Florida in July, 2021.Stayed with my sister in Merritt Island until I found a property in…Florida. Lots of adventures to talk about.

“I have a BSBM and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. I’m a retired Quality Engineer with over 20 different companies all across the U.S…. I’ve volunteered for missions to Haiti in 2010 after that devastating 7.0 earthquake near the capital of Port-au –Prince where three million people were affected. I volunteered through my church (Cottonwood) in CA for the Helps Ministry to assist single women with children and handicapped individuals repair their homes and properties. After relocating to Spring Hill, Florida I found a church where I volunteered to drive a truck around to area grocery stores to pickup food for the Feeding Tampa Bay organization though my church”.

Following is “K’s” account of what happened to him at the hands of “our” government’s representatives, the “goons” from what many patriots are now calling “the F.B. LIE”, on the day of his arrest:

“I awoke on Friday, May 21s, 2021 at approximately 5:45 AM as I usually did every morning working from home. I was going to get some work done before taking the day off to take the RV to the shop and then meet a friend to play golf. I had given my notice to the company that I was working for of my intention to retire, just four days prior to my arrest that day by the “Gestapo (F.B.I.) who set off flash bangs (2) at 6:00 AM and tried to break down my front door. They damaged the home that I had just sold, smashing my Ring doorbell, breaking my solar motion lights , destroying my gutter, mangling the security screen door, and damaging the stucco around the front door.

“The F.B.I. was also ready to ram a 4” diameter aluminum pipe through my kitchen window just before I came out of my home to see what was happening. They arrested me, stating that they had a warrant, but never produced it at the time of the arrest. There were about 20 F.B.I. and Sheriff’s department employees that had loaded semi-automatic weapons pointed at me and my wife, who was in a daze trying to get her bearings after being awakened with people screaming, “Get your hands up!”

“I was taken to Santa Anna court house (Ronald Reagan Federal Building Courthouse) where I was placed in leg chains, handcuffed, thrown in a prison cell, and booked as a domestic terrorist! Then I was taken downstairs to the presiding judge in an elevator with four very rough looking men that had gang member tattoos and some very dangerous charges that they openly discussed with the officers who were taking us down to the courtroom.

“I was interviewed by a female judge and several prosecutors who were using Zoom from DC to bring their charges against me and argued that I should be put in jail and extradited to DC. Luckily my court appointed attorney was very good and was able to get me freed on my own recognizance and I did not spend the weekend in prison.”

Earlier in our emails, “K” had written to me, in which he clarified the events he participated in on January 6th:

“Robin-“ (the Editor/Publisher of “Patriot Neighbors”) stated that you contacted her about the article I wrote for Patriot Neighbors newsletter …. My story is rather lengthy and hopefully some day soon, I’ll write a book on my life’s adventures. I’ve been imprisoned for over a year for my role at the Capitol, that cold, overcast day in D.C. that was a spur-of-the-moment decision. I ended up in a pushing battle between the Capital Police and several thousand country-loving patriots who knew our country was stolen out from under us. The stakes were no different than our forefathers were up against, and indeed, some gave their all for the price of liberty and freedom.

“The second part of my letter will be revealed in “R’s” next newsletter…. I am currently residing in a halfway house in Tampa, Florida, and the environment is a bit intrusive and obnoxious at times. I would be willing to talk with you, (but) I may need to find a place to get away from the noise…. The good news is that I am able to go home on weekends and would have no issues there in discussing my escapades.”

Ever since the events of that fateful day of January 6, 2021, I’ve often asked myself what would I have done had I attended that rally. My wife and I did want to go to D.C. to show our support, but we concluded that our declining health precluded that. Had we gone to that rally, and had we “ventured” into some “forbidden” area around the Capitol, would WE have been sought out by the despicable “Gestapo” known as the F.B.I. (or F.B. LIE” as many patriots now refer to that sinister and UNCONSTITIUTIONAL group), and would WE have been convicted of entering a public building that BELONGS TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE? Many patriots who did attend that rally and who had not YET been arrested by the federal goon squads have surely asked themselves that question, as they awaited the middle-of-night or pre-dawn knocks, yelling, and threatened violence at their front doors from the federal “intimidators”! Around 1500 or more patriots have been harassed and arrested in like manner, so far. How many MORE are at risk? (Fortunately, NO more are “at risk” thanks to the courage of President Trump #47 and his “Executive Order” pardons.)

On December 1, 2024, “Robin” published part 2 of “K’s” great letter to her. Here are the thoughts from his heart to yours:

“I want to share what it means to me to have our Commander and Chief, Donald J. Trump, back in the White House. It’s extremely difficult to describe my joy and exuberance on paper, but rest assured, our prayers were answered in resounding fashion.

“The events of this year were astounding, but predictable. I think we all knew that Joe Biden was suffering from dementia and that was proven in the presidential debate that took place in June, 2024. The day after the debate, I told my “celly” (CELL MATE) that I believe that an attempt to kill DJT was now, more than ever, likely to occur.

“On July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa…shots rang out, almost killing our beloved president. The would-be assassin’s bullets killed Corey Comperatore and critically wounded two other MAGA Patriots.

“Everyone also knew that the regime was going to force Biden to step down, but no one had any idea that Kamala Harris would step into the election race. Her radical agenda and her VP nomination of Tim Waltz solidified the radical agenda of the left.

“Prior to election night, I was telling my “celly” that God told me that the only way Trump was going to become President is if he humbled himself and admitted that it was God who saved his life that day in Butler, Pa. and to publicly praise God, giving Him all the glory for saving his life. If he did this, then God would give him favor and protect him and his family. He also must give his life to Christ. He eventually did profess and publicly admit that God did save his life at the Al Smith charity dinner in NY on October 17, 2024, and is now standing firm on Jesus’ saving grace. I don’t know if you noticed Trump’s demeanor and his toned-down rhetoric after the charity event, but to me, he’s a changed man.

“When everyone, including me, was nervous on election night, I asked myself one question,, Why am I worried? Worry is the devil’s plan to put doubt in our minds and turn away from our faith in our Savior. God couldn’t have saved Trump from all his trials and assassination attempts just to lose the election. It just didn’t make sense. So, I released my worries and put my faith in God, trusting Him that He wouldn’t let down this Nation. The only doubt I had was whether this country deserved his grace and forgiveness.

“Then, the most amazing thing happened. People from around this country started praising and worshiping Jesus, and it wasn’t just the USA. The whole world started doing the same thing. People from around the globe were coming to Christ from all different religions and nationalities like never before in history. (Note: good people of all faiths were praying.) People were turning away from their sinful desires and evil leaders in mass. This is exactly what God wanted according to Scripture. God promised to those who seek Him that He would deliver them from their oppressors. (Nehemiah 9:27—NLT) ‘Therefore you delivered them into the hand of their enemies, who oppressed them; and in their time of trouble, when they called out to You, You heard them from Heaven; according to Your abundant Mercies. You have them delivered who saved them from the hand of their enemies.’

“When the gentiles (people from around the world) turned to God; when Donald J. Trump turned to God; when Elon Musk turned to God; God heard us from Heaven and rescued us from our oppressive enemies and gave us these deliverers to defeat this evil that has infiltrated our country like a thief in the night.”

---------------------------

NEXT TIME: The rest of the story, including the details of who ratted him out to the sinister F.B.I. !