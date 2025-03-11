J6 Political Prisoners: Victims Of A Tyrannical Regime! - Part 2

THE CONCLUSION OF A TWO PART ARTICLE ABOUT THE EXPERIENCES OF A CHRISTIAN PATRIOT WHO WAS HUNTED DOWN BY THE F.B. LIE AND INCARCERATED FOR TWO YEARS UNTIL HE WAS RECENTLY FREED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDER!

WERE THE EVENTS OF JANUARY 6, 2021, AN “INSURRECTION”?

We’ve heard much from the “talking heads” of the MSM, and especially from “spokesmen” from the previous Marxist (Biden’s Mal-Administration) government, that the events that occurred in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 were an “INSURRECTION”, inspired and directed by President Donald Trump, as he tried “desperately” to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election, which a large percentage of Americans believe was “rigged” by the despicable shenanigans of the Demoncrat Party and MSM!.

Before we examine more of the events of that day, and pick up the story of one of its victims, let’s get a definition of “insurrection”, which according to various dictionaries is:

INSURRECTION:

1) “A violent uprising against an authority or government”;

(Yahoo Dictionary)

2) “An act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established

government” (Merriam-Webster Dictionary)

3) “An organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence”.

(Cambridge Dictionary)

Now that we know what the definitions of “insurrection” are, we need to ask the logical question: DID THE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED ON JANUARY 6, 2021 QUALIFY AS AN “INSURRECTION”? Historically, for a large mob of people to qualify as committing “insurrection”, they would have to be ARMED WITH WEAPONS sufficient to overcome the resisting forces of the government, have LEADERS TO DIRECT THE ACTION, and follow PLANS THAT WERE DEVELOPED SOME TIME BEFORE THE VIOLENCE OCCURS. Obviously A GREAT DEAL OF VIOLENCE takes place, some of it planned and some of it feeding upon unfolding events. Much DEATH, BLOODSHED, AND DESTRUCTION IS ANTICIPATED AND ENCOURAGED, and some of it is planned!

It is plainly apparent that the ONLY ones in the legal march of “protesters” that were ARMED that day were the CAPITOL POLICE, and perhaps some of the F.B.I “plants” --i.e. “violence inducers”—including AntiFa scumbags-- purposely inserted by “our” government into the large group of Constitutional protesters that had accumulated around and in front of our Capitol building. This was occurring WHILE President Trump was STILL SPEAKING A MILE OR SO AWAY, and who was urging his audience to march “PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY” to the Capitol

It is equally obvious that the ONLY people with “plans” to induce violence were the employees of and willing accomplices provided by the U. S. government! The vast majority of the “marchers” were peaceful, and from the many videos we’ve all seen of those events, it’s apparent that they were INVITED by the scurrilous Capitol Police INTO the Capitol building, where almost all of them became fascinated “tourists” wandering though the halls of Congress, accompanied often by Capitol Police. Some “insurrection”, eh? And not a firearm or pitchfork in sight!

The violence that did occur was limited in scope, discouraged by many, probably most, of the “marchers”, and undoubtedly ENCOURAGED by the F.B.LIE. and ANTIFA “plants” among the crowd. And NO Capitol Police were killed or “beaten” that day by the patriot marchers, the deliberate LIES of “our” government and “our” MSM to the contrary, notwithstanding. But FIVE protesters were killed that day, and/or who died as a result of the VIOLENCE perpetrated by “the other side”. They were:

ASHLI BABBITT, a female Air Force veteran who was deliberately murdered in cold blood by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd, who was recently promoted and still remains free and uncharged;

ROSEANNE BOYLAND, who was beaten to death by Capitol Police and who died on the steps of the Capitol Building. (I’ve seen the video segment).

KEVIN GEESON and BENJAMIN PHILLIPS, who died “mysteriously” of heart attacks that day;

UNIDENTIFIED MAN, who was pushed off of the wall of the Capitol building by a Capitol Police officer, landed on his head and broke his neck, dying instantly. (I’ve seen the video)

Last week I introduced you to a man named “K”, who WAS a J6 “political prisoner”, living in a “halfway house prison” in Tampa, Florida. He, (and we all did the same) prayed that President Trump would pardon him soon after he was sworn in as POTUS #47 (which he DID!). In Part #3 in his article in Patriot Neighbors, “K” wrote”

“This spiritual battle continues to rage in the heavenly places, and we Americans…must continue to pray for our newly elected leaders and administration. First and foremost, we must continue to pray for (President) Donald Trump as the left (Marxists & Globalists), who’ve spent 50 years and trillions of dollars on destroying this Nation, will not give up their ambitions easily. There will be more attempts to delegitimize and thwart all efforts to inaugurate President Trump (this was written on Dec. 9, 2024)

“…I pray that God provides a hedge of protection over him, his family, and his administration….. We are on the precipice of the most exciting and historic time in history! Our future is brighter that it’s been since our Founding Fathers penned the guiding documents which birthed this union….We all have an opportunity to set a course of prosperity and an unimaginable future…. This group of deliverers has an opportunity to forge a moral society that is recommitted to Biblical principles that will be the envy of the world… (Let us) never forget this moment in time where God rescued us because we turned to Him and turned away from evil….”

During my phone interview with “K”, I asked him what really happened in the crowd that day, around the Capitol Building. His response, from Patriot Neighbors, was that “this fight would never have happened if the existing (Biden) regime, the Capitol Police, and the three-letter government entities hadn’t instigated and coerced (some of) the crowd into violence. This was entrapment and a well-orchestrated effort to quell any and all efforts to suppress the will of “We The People”. As evidence is released…this event in our Nation’s history will be revered as a turning point that brought public awareness of the injustice, persecution, and tyranny that government rulers are capable of doing to accomplish their greedy global agendas when God is removed from our society and replaced with evil.”

As I talked with “K” on the phone, I had to ask him about how he had become identified by the goons from the F.B.I. as he was still living out in California. It was a somewhat shocking revelation of how some Americans turn against other Americans and try to destroy their lives. But such is the case in 21st century U.S.A. when “LIBTARDISM” has destroyed the minds of some of our countrymen Here is what “K” told me:

“I received two letters from my “supposed concerned neighbors”, one of which appeared to be a close friend & neighbor. As this process has moved forward, and I was exposed to discovery by the F.B.I., I found out that my across the street neighbor was the one who turned me in to the F.B.I. (“K” has sent me copies of nasty and smarmy letters from that neighbor). The reason he turned me in to the F.B.I. was because I had several Trump flags in the front of my house, and an upside down American Flag signaling a country in distress.

“The day after I got home from the Washington protest (my voice was completely lost from all the yelling during the protest), my neighbor started to question the validity of the protest, stating that he was appalled at what took place. Unbeknown to me, he had taken several photos of me while I was holding a garage sale. These pictures were used in the subpoena” (from the U.S. government).

“K” sent me a copy of the subpoena from the “F.B.I. National Threat Operations Center (NTOC), which stated that “K’s” “next door neighbor” had called the F.B.I. and reported him as a “threat”, and described “K’s” two vehicles, one of which had those “subversive” Trump stickers on it. The subpoena further states that “K” “is aware” that his photos are on the F.B.I. web site and was in the process of moving out of California. Furthermore, the neighbor reported that “K” had announced he was going “off the grid”. And for those “crimes”, and for flying Trump flags on his property, and for daring to attend a FIRST AMENDMENT Protest march in Washington, he was arrested and convicted by the despicable “legal system” maintained by the Marxist/Globalist Biden (Mal)Administration, having already served over a year in a federal prison in Georgia before being transferred to a “half-way house” prison.

Such is the state of “political freedom” in 21st century America. A dedicated Christian Patriot, “K”, found himself incarcerated unjustly (in his mind) in a federal prison (even a “halfway house” is STILL a prison), and was uncertain of his release date when we first chatted. Let us all THANK OUR GOD that President Trump rectified the injustice perpetrated on so many innocent Americans and pardoned all of them, especially since it is becoming common knowledge that “our” U.S. government, under the Marxist Biden regime, deliberately perpetrated MUCH of the violence that occurred in front of the U.S. Capitol building, by using a significant number of F.B.I. “agitators” and “violence inducers” (including AntiFa), to rile up the crowd. This is common knowledge now to all except the deliberately BLIND and to the small “herd” of Democrat butt kissers! And let us hope that the Trump Administration will BRING TO JUSTICE many of the perpetrators of this deliberate governmental excess and authoritarian violence that has become ever more apparent, and ever more INEXCUSABLE!

AND NOW THE REST OF THE STORY

“K”, thankfully, was released by his Gulag captors when President Trump signed his Executive Order to release them. “K” has done his best to return to his previous life. Whether this is, or will be, without “psychological effects” now or in the future, remains to be seen. He is a dedicated Christian and a Patriot, and part of our Patriot Group. I know he’ll be okay, but I’ll still pray for him from time to time. I ask YOU to do likewise.