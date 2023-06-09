Political

FBI Whistleblower Says Joe Biden Took Bribes From Foreign Nationals

The FBI has an unclassified internal document suggesting that Joe Biden took bribes from a foreign national in exchange for policy decisions — according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer. Other stories include: an ongoing child support case in Arkansas threatens to reveal more about Hunter Biden’s suspect finances; New York is due to pass laws banning gas stoves; Florida just passed anti-ESG legislation; and San Francisco is reversing its “defund the police” course.