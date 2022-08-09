FBI Raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home

Follow up to part 3 of The January 6 Committee and the 14th Amendment

On July 24, Adam Schiff, senior Democrat on the House January 6 Committee, former House manager to impeach Trump, and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, overseeing the DOJ and FBI, asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Donald Trump.

Schiff has been saying Trump should be banned from running for President under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment passed in 1868, referencing Section 3 "engaged in insurrection or rebellion." Schiff and the January 6 Committee continually refer to the "January 6 insurrection."

Today, August 8, more than 30 FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, even breaking into his safe.

So far, they say they are looking for classified documents that should not have been taken out of White House. This is just a surface facade.

They are hoping to find something to bolster their charge of "insurrection" referenced in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. They would probably like to add "obstruction of justice."

If they do not find anything, they will just make up a story and resort to forgery, just like they did on the fake Russia Collusion charges. Actually, the raid is probably nothing more than a cover story to facilitate forgery and false evidence against Trump. These people are completely unprincipled and unconscionable liars.

As Stalin's Chief of Secret Police, Lavarentiy Beria (1899-1953), once said, "Show me the man, and I will find the crime."

Now they are hiring 87,000 IRS agents as political enforcers. Get out of line, criticize the Obama-Biden Regime and they will break you and make your life miserable with tax audits.

These Democrats are totally dishonest, completely ruthless, absolutely corrupt, and like Stalin and other Marxists believe the end justifies the means. Power and self-enrichment are their gods.

They must be defeated in the November Election, and the FBI must be completely reorganized and restaffed to the extent necessary to protect the rights and safety of the American people and assure their operations are subject to Constitution limits. The FBI has lost the confidence and trust of the American people. This may require massive restaffing to regain that confidence and trust.