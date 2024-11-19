Political

Why We Need Freedom Pods NOW!

This election showed us very important information – that America is, for the most part, conservative, that Americans want the government our forefathers fought for and so diligently and wisely put together for us. Trump won both the electoral vote and the popular vote, something not done since George Bush in 2004.

Trump can begin to clean up D.C. But what needs to be done is cleaning up every level of government. Trump and staff can work on the federal level, but without having state, county, and local governments clean up, we just have a band-aided fix. We the people must bring our cities, counties, and states back to the republic and Constitutional government. And those require boots on the ground in our cities and counties. Only locals can do that.

A myriad of NGOs (non-governmental organizations) \ have been planted in our cities, counties, and states and are deeply embedded in just about every office of government. They aren’t going away. Thus, our local governments will continue to be led down the path of a Marxist/Socialist New World order. These people are paid Marxists; they have cushy salaries to take down the only country in the world that stands for individual freedom and rule. With globalist policies in our governments, the states will be promoting enemies of our constitutional government for Congressional seats. Thus, we will still be in the same sinking boat we are in now and anything Trump achieves will be lost with the next election.

Using the Activist Handbook and the tools in our Toolkit, you can find information on how to deal with the things that need to be fixed at each level. No, we haven’t written every document. We are doing what we suggest you do – connect to others who are working on a part of the problem you haven’t addressed yet and use their tools.

Starting on page 21, you will find Mary Baker’s Citizen Ninja Rules for Successful Activist. Use them. For example: “Rule #7 Shi$ Public Opinion Goal number one – change the debate. Make the case that the proposed policies create victims – not solutions. Show who the true victims are. Expose those pushing the bad policy. Most NGO groups have a record of similar actions they have taken in other communities. Research that information and present it to the community. Make them the outsider “carpetbagger.”

In Tennessee, the organization “Tennessee Citizens for State Sovereignty” has a petition circulating to set up a Nullification or State Sovereignty Caucus in their state. TNCSS “has legislation for 2025 to invoke a Nullification Process – HB2795/SB2775 – this is not legislation to legalize Nullification (it is already legal) it is legislation to create a process in which to invoke Nullification (Refusal to comply).” If you live outside the state of Tennessee, you can duplicate this bill or create your own process legislation. All states can (and should) do this.

These are just two of the many well-thought-out tools to begin taking America back. With the Trump team working on D.C., we need to be cleaning up our own territory.

Please join us being Citizen Ninjas fighting for our own sovereignty while we have such a great opportunity. The saying, “it’s now or never”, was never truer.

Slay the beast.