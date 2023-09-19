Political

Presidential Straw Poll Results: Pray Vote Stand Summit 2023

WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump has won Family Research Council Action's Pray Vote Stand Summit Straw Poll, receiving nearly 64 percent of the votes cast. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finished second with just over 27 percent of the vote. Ron DeSantis won the vice presidential straw poll with 25 percent of votes cast. Over 1,600 people were registered for the Summit. Only FRC Action members who were present at the event were allowed to vote.

Family Research Council Action Chairman Tony Perkins released the following statement in reaction to the straw poll results:

"Nearly 91 percent voted for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis. Both candidates have stood strong against the cancel culture and woke corporate America on behalf of the American family. They have aggressively defended parents and religious freedom.

"SAGE Cons (Spiritually Active, Governance Engaged Conservatives) want a proven leader who not only understands the threats to our freedoms but is committed to fighting back against the leftist mob that has weaponized the government against the American people," concluded Perkins.

These are the results from the straw poll held at the Pray Vote Stand Summit 2023 in Washington, D.C.

Votes for President:

Candidate Count Percent Donald Trump 372 63.9% Ron DeSantis 159 27.3% Mike Pence 13 2.2% Tim Scott 11 1.9% Vivek Ramaswamy 10 1.7% Nikki Haley 9 1.5% Joe Biden 5 0.9% Robert Kennedy, Jr. 3 0.5% Doug Burgum 0 0.0% Chris Christie 0 0.0% Asa Hutchinson 0 0.0% Total 582

Votes for Vice President