Political

Presidential Candidate E.W. Jackson Threatens RNC with Lawsuit Over Exclusion of His Candidacy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Presidential candidate, E.W. Jackson has sent a letter threatening Ronna McDaniel and the Republican National Committee ("RNC") with a lawsuit to force them to recognize his candidacy. The RNC's list of "Declared Republican Candidates" has excluded Jackson. State and local Republican officials, taking their cue from the RNC, are also victims of what Jackson calls "fraud" and "election interference." The candidate credits Christian media for covering him but says both liberal and conservative secular media have tried to suppress his campaign.

E.W. Jackson is a Marine Corps veteran, a Bishop and longtime active Republican. He won the nomination for Lt. Governor of Virginia in 2013 and also ran for U.S. Senate. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School and a retired attorney. Jackson's letter to Ronna McDaniel describes himself as "the only Biblical Worldview candidate and the most conservative in the

race."



He has preached in churches around the country and spent over five years as a host for American Family Radio with 190 radio stations reaching millions of Christians around the country. On two occasions he publicly called for Ronna McDaniel's resignation over her support for "Gay Pride Month."



According to Bishop Jackson, his biblical views are not what the mainstream media or Ronna McDaniel want to promote. He says however, "I have said that this whole sexual revolution is sick, and now that they are going after people's children, it is clear that I was right all along. The American people agree with me."



E.W. Jackson also became known for a viral video seen by millions - "Exodus Now" - which urged black people to come out of the Democrat Party. He has continued his effort to persuade black voters to reject what he calls "the destructive policies of the Democrats who do nothing but cry racism while keeping black people locked in poverty, crime, and poor education."



The RNC has yet to respond to the Bishop's letter, but according to Jackson, "Any Republican leader who acts like a Democrat elitist better be ready for a fight, and that includes Ronna McDaniel."



------------------------------

View E.W. Jacksons FEC filing here



View E.W. Jacksons letter to Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the RNC here