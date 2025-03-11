Political

Hang on to your seats! The curtain is being pulled back everywhere

Woohoo. While DOGE is exposing the deepest corruption in America, whistleblowers and media are doing the same in the European Union. I can’t wait for someone in the U.N. to start revealing the lies.

Watts Up With That’s latest article “The European Commission Faces Its Biggest Scandal in 20 Years” comes at such a perfect time. Yes, much of the western world is in upheaval with the U.S. exposure of the Democrat and New World Order corruption here (which obviously consisted of a lot of Republicans, too) and has been going on for well over 100 years. But let me just give you a few samples of this revealing article (their words in chalkboard).

“Recent reports from the ‘Brussels Morning’ newspaper said that the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf had uncovered findings that are now shaking the entire European Union. They discovered that the European Commission had been financing non-governmental organizations (NGOs) lobbying for the policies of former EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans and influencing politicians to push through his ‘Green Deal.’ It has now come to light that the EU commission gave €1 billion of public funds to green NGOs and lobbyists to promote the policies of the EU Commission.”

Yes, I am aware that most of you readers have suspected something like this since the early days of Agenda 21/Sustainable Development in 1994. But now it is cast in ink and sent all over the world. And, yes, we knew the Green New Deal, Agenda 21, and all the rest of the “humans are destroying the earth and need to be eradicated” mantra was horse pocky. Now it is writ large and needs to be spread wide.

“Commenting on these revelations, Michael Laurier, CEO of Symphony Environmental, said, “Political manipulation of this kind undermines the credibility of NGOs who have been campaigning against plastic.”

Duh. “Undermines the credibility”??? It exposes that they lie and lie ad naseum. So, for those of you new to hearing the truth about the fraudulent environmental movement, just stop and think about all the other so-called human travesties against Mother Earth and her non-human occupants. You can bet your sweet bippy that 99% what the Greens say is the exact opposite of what is true.

“The Brussels newspaper Report continues, ‘Many of these lobbying contracts were classified, making them inaccessible, and it was only during an audit conducted by the Court of Auditors that some of them came to light. Others were exposed thanks to whistleblowers—insiders within these NGOs who decided to speak out. Every year, €2.6 billion was spent on questionable studies designed to justify the necessity of the Green Deal.’”

And the icing on the cake (for me, anyway):

The European Commission has long been financially supporting non-governmental organizations (NGOs) lobbying for the green policies of former EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans. Lobbyists, funded from the EU budget, were tasked with influencing politicians to push through the Green Deal. This is evidenced by secret contracts obtained by the Dutch newspaper.”

We will just have to wait and see what comes of all this. I’ll be having a cup of saki and enjoying the fun. It’s time to replace the emotional rhetoric for reason, logic, and sound science to rule the day.

To read full article: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2025/02/26/the-european-commission-faces-its-biggest-scandal-in-20-years/

Meanwhile, keep in mind that the U.S. government was “Reinvented” by Al Gore in ’99. The key factors were to bypass Congress approval of Agenda 21 and, basically, everything else from then on. So, the balance of power has shifted, “destroying the checks and balances in the Constitution at the local level and therefore destroying representative government. This power shift is a philosophical shift to a completely new form of government. It is a merger between government, corporations, and nongovernmental organizations.”

Joan Veon, an American reporter who covered over 103 international meetings, including: the G7, G8, G10, G20, and Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel Switzerland; attended yearly the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland; and twice a year covered the IMF World Bank meetings. In addition, she attended UN meetings on the Free Trade Areas of the Americas, Sustainable Development, the Earth Summit, Climate Control, the International World Court. Veon so aptly put it, “reinventing government means:

downsizing and shifting power from the federal level to the local level, i.e., the community level which includes communication associations and churches; changing the balance of power by shifting responsibility from Congress to the executive branch and its agencies (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms {BATF}, Environmental Protection Agency {EPA}, National Park Service, Forrest Service, Drug Enforcement Agency {DEA}, National Guard, National Security Agency {NSA}. And the President’s Council on Sustainable Development {PCSD}, to name a few; and establishing public-private partnerships to become the new nucleus of government.”1

Now, Trump and DOGE must get rid of this reinvented government and put us back to a Constitutional Republic. That is the only correction that will put America back where it belongs – with individual freedom and property rights. Unless they do, we do not stand a chance.

Sources: