Blood Moon in May 2022: 85 Minutes of Total Beauty

In May 2022, we await a glorious celestial spectacle: the total lunar eclipse will be seen from the Americas, Africa, and a part of Eurasia

The full phase of the total lunar eclipse will start on May 16, at 03:30 GMT, when the Earth’s shadow fully covers the Moon. This phase will last for 85 minutes making it the longest total eclipse since 2018. The worthy view begins even earlier — here is the entire timeline of the eclipse on May 16:

Penumbral phase begins at 01:33 GMT. This phase isn’t seen with the naked eye , so it’s only interesting for seasoned astronomers;

, so it’s only interesting for seasoned astronomers; Partial phase begins at 02:28 GMT. This is when you can start observing . The Moon passes through the Earth’s umbral shadow that blocks the Sun’s light, so a part of the lunar disk looks darkened;

. The Moon passes through the Earth’s umbral shadow that blocks the Sun’s light, so a part of the lunar disk looks darkened; Full phase begins at 03:30 GMT , reaching its maximum point at 04:11 GMT. The Moon fully enters the Earth’s dark umbral shadow;

, reaching its maximum point at 04:11 GMT. The Moon fully enters the Earth’s dark umbral shadow; Full phase ends at 04:54 GMT. Don’t stop observing here and watch the dark umbral shadow leaving the lunar disk;

and watch the dark umbral shadow leaving the lunar disk; Partial phase ends at 05:55 GMT. Since then, the eclipse isn’t visible to the naked eye ;

; Penumbral phase ends at 06:51 GMT.

Below is the timeline of the lunar eclipse phases for the US time zones:

Eastern time zone (GMT-4)

The partial phase begins at 10:28 p.m. ET on May 15. The full phase is reached at 11:30 p.m. ET, with the maximum point at 12:11 a.m. ET on May 16. The full phase ends at 12:54 a.m. ET and is followed by the partial phase until 01:55 a.m. ET.

Central time zone (GMT-5)

The partial phase begins at 09:28 p.m. CT on May 15. The full phase is at 10:30 p.m. CT, reaching its maximum point at 11:11 p.m. CT. The full phase ends at 11:54 p.m. CT. The partial phase lasts until 12:55 a.m. CT on May 16.

Mountain Time Zone (GMT-6)

The partial phase for Mountain Time Zone begins at 08:28 p.m. MT on May 15. The full phase is reached at 09:30 p.m. MT, with the maximum point at 10:11 p.m. MT. The full phase ends at 10:54 p.m. MT and is followed by the partial phase until 11:55 p.m. MT.

Pacific time zone (GMT-7)

The partial phase begins at 06:28 p.m. PT. The full phase is reached at 8:30 p.m. PT on May 15, with the maximum point at 09:11. The full phase ends at 09:54 p.m. PT. The partial phase ends at 10:55 p.m. PT.

If you aren’t sure when to watch the total eclipse from your place, use the Eclipse Guide app. It calculates correct timings based on your location and gives you thorough information, including an eclipse calendar, visualizations, and a list of places with the best view.

Is a total lunar eclipse visible everywhere?

A total lunar eclipse is seen only from the places where the Moon at the time is above the horizon. On May 15-16, the full phase of the eclipse will be visible from North America (except the northwestern regions), the whole of South America, Africa, and Southwestern Europe. At least a partial eclipse will be seen in the whole of Europe, Southwestern Asia, Africa, most of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

Where is the best place to see the eclipse?

The entire eclipse on May 15-16 will be visible in South America and eastern parts of North America. By the time of totality, the Moon will be high above the horizon, visible from anywhere, given good weather. If you observe the eclipse from a less favorable location, it’s better to find a hill on the city’s outskirts. There should be no hindrance between you and the Moon’s visible path.

How to observe a lunar eclipse?

Unlike solar eclipses, it’s perfectly safe to look at a lunar one, so you don’t need any eye protection. It’s also an easy target for the unaided eye. Still, you can study the Moon’s craters more closely with a pair of binoculars.

