Lunar Recession and the Age of the Earth - Part 7

In this final installment in this series on lunar recession, in an effort to be thorough and to give the 4.5 billion year figure every possible chance a simulation was run specifically so as to match the Paleontological Data. However, the results only make matters worst for the 4.5 billion year figure because it not only fails to save the figure but actually raises more problems for it.

This chart shows how this backward projection goes for the number of days in a year as compared to the old Earth proponents' own Paleontological Data. While it obviously fits that data it happens by artificially adjusting the phase angle (θ) specifically to fit it and not based on any actual geological bases.

Changing the phase angle to these percentages at these times in the simulation produced this graph. Now let's look at the Moon's distance from the Earth.

When we look at the backward projection of Moon's distance from the Earth it is found to be at the Roche limit about 2.067 billion years ago. This once again indicates that the Earth-Moon system cannot be 4.5 billion years old. The Moon just moves too quickly to get the current Earth-Moon system by any realistic means by starting 4.5 billion years ago.

Finally, to allow it to reach the 4.5 billion years required adding an additional phase angle adjustment to 0.92% in the simulation at 1.975 billion years. The result was to reduce the phase angle to 0.06-0.10 degrees. Like before this was done for no other reason than to make it reach the 4.5-billion-year mark.

The fact that it takes unrealistic phase angels to reach this result is enough to invalidate the 4.5-billion-year figure. However, beyond 4.26 billion years ago the phase angle becomes totally impossible since the Moon’s gravity is not strong enough to pull anything the required distance that fast. Furthermore, based on the observed current value of 3 degrees it is probably physically impossible to the Earth it’s oceans to react to the Moon’s gravity quickly enough for the needed phase angels of 1/10th of a degree and less. As a result, even this last-ditch effort to salvage the 4.5-billion-year figure fails.

The conclusion of this series on Lunar recession, tides and the Age of the Earth is that there is no legitimate model of Lunar recession that fits with a 4.5-billion-year-old Earth. The simple fact is Lunar recession limits the age of the Earth to way-less than 4.5 billion years. True it does not prove the Earth is 6-7 thousand years old, but it proves beyond a reasonable doubt that it is considerably younger than 4.5 billion years.

Old Earth proponents clearly understand that they have a problem here since their ultimate response seems to be that the Earth-Moon system is too complicated to get accurate results from such calculations. Even if that is true this study went to every length to fit the model to data so as to get accurate results and it still shows that the Earth-Moon system can’t be 4.5 billion years old. So even in their efforts, you rebut the Lunar recession age limit they only show that it is a problem for them.

Now, this does not prove beyond any doubt that the Earth-Moon system can’t be 4.5 billion years old. After all, you can never prove anything beyond an unreasonable doubt. However, believing that the Earth-Moon system is 4.5 billion years old requires an act of faith that there is a solution out there someplace that has yet to be discovered.

