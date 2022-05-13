News

Illegal Immigrants Get 'Pallets' of Baby Formula Amid Shortage

Congresswoman: Another example of Biden's 'America last agenda'

As mothers desperately search for baby formula amid a nationwide shortage, the Biden administration is shipping pallets of formula to Border Patrol holding facilities for illegal immigrants.

A Florida lawmaker said a border agent sent her photographs of the deliveries, the Washington Examiner reported.

"They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border," said Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida in one of two postings of the photographs Wednesday on social media.

"Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula."

She held up photos showing both Advantage brand formula and Gogo Squeez applesauce at the Ursula migrant processing facility in McAllen, Texas, where she said "thousands are being housed and processed and then released."

Cammack said the agent told her, "Kat, you would not believe the shipment I just brought in."

The lawmaker explained that the agent has worked for Border Patrol for 30 years, "and he has never seen anything quite like this."

"He is a grandfather and he is saying that his own children can't get baby formula," Cammack said.

The New York Times – noting the shortage stemmed from a manufacturing issue that was followed by a rush on stores – reported frantic Texas parents "are driving hours at a time in search of supplies."

"Others are watering down formula or rationing it, hoping for an end to the shortage."

Cammack said she is not against migrants receiving the formula, but "this is another example of the America last agenda that the Biden administration continues to perpetuate."

