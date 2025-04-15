News

NHCLC and Eagles’ Wings Release Joint Statement on Huckabee Confirmation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), the largest Latino Christian network in America, joined Eagles Wings, a prominent interdenominational bridge-building organization, in extending congratulations to Governor Mike Huckabee (photo, left) on his recent confirmation as the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

“My friend Mike Huckabee is a lifelong champion of faith and freedom, and his leadership and unwavering commitment to the principles that have shaped the America-Israel relationship continue to inspire millions across this nation and beyond,” said Bishop Robert Stearns (photo, right), founder and president of Eagles’ Wings.

The NHCLC and Eagles’ Wings, who have cooperated together informally for many years, recently publicly announced their organizational partnership with the goal of fighting antisemitism and strengthening ties between Jews and Christians, and America and Israel.

“We applaud Governor Huckabee’s confirmation and affirm the calling on his life to continue his career of service with boldness and wisdom,” said Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, President of the NHCLC, who also serves on President Trump’s National Faith Advisory Board.

“Mike has always been more than a politician — he is a leader of leaders, a defender of life and liberty, and a prophetic voice for this generation,” Rodriguez continued. “We look forward to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with him as he continues to shape the future with courage and conviction.”

Huckabee’s confirmation had received pushback from certain groups, including a statement released by Rabbi Jonah Pesner of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism.

“I think the Jewish community has every right to have concerns and suspicions regarding Christian outreach towards their community and Israel,” said Stearns. “I understand where my good friend Rabbi Pesner is coming from. The past 2000 years of Christian history have been mostly horrific for the Jewish people, whether it be forced conversions, pogroms, or the complicit silence of the European Church during the Holocaust. But the past 50 years, Christian Zionism has emerged not based on missionary tactics nor apocalyptic ideation, but rather on a genuine appreciation for the shared values of our Judeo-Christian heritage, with the dignity of every human being, created in the image of God, at its core. I know that my friend Governor Huckabee is motivated by these transcendent, human values, which are rooted in Torah and are precious to both our faiths, and honoring of all members of the human family.”