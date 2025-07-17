U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee Attends Netanyahu Trial, Echoes Trump’s “Witch Hunt” Critique

(Worthy News) – In a diplomatically unorthodox move, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee attended a court hearing on Wednesday in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial, making headlines both in Israel and abroad.

Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and longtime ally of both Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived at Tel Aviv’s District Court alongside Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. The visit, which sparked controversy, appeared to signal solidarity with the embattled Israeli leader.

Speaking to reporters at the courthouse, Huckabee stated plainly, “I’m here to see what’s going on. It’s fascinating.” Later, he took to (formerly Twitter) to reinforce his stance, writing, “I stopped by the trial of Netanyahu in Tel Aviv today. My conclusion? Trump is right…again.” The post included a link to one of Trump’s prior statements blasting the trial as a politically motivated “witch hunt,” and a derisive reference to its focus on “cigars, Bugs Bunny dolls, etc.” Huckabee himself was even photographed holding a Bugs Bunny doll inside the courthouse–an apparent nod to the former president’s quip.

At the MUNI EXPO 2025 local government conference earlier that day, Huckabee elaborated further. “This matter is highly sensitive,” he said. “The president addressed what we perceived as fundamentally a witch hunt in America, and it’s extremely challenging to perform the duties voters elected you for while constrained by legal proceedings that divert attention from your responsibilities.”

He clarified that Trump was not interfering in Israeli affairs, but sympathized with Netanyahu’s position. “President Trump knows what it’s like to be elected by the people and spend your time in courtrooms instead of leading the country. That’s why he views this trial personally. He considers the prime minister a friend.”

Critics, however, saw Huckabee’s appearance as an inappropriate intrusion into a domestic legal matter. Even some right-leaning Israeli lawmakers voiced concern that Trump and Huckabee were crossing diplomatic lines. “It’s one thing to offer support privately,” said one member of the Knesset, “but to appear at the courthouse and comment publicly undermines our judicial independence.”

During the trial, Huckabee and other observers were asked to exit the chamber when proceedings moved behind closed doors. Afterward, Huckabee met briefly with Netanyahu and Speaker Ohana for a photo-op before departing.

The trial was cut short that afternoon due to escalating security concerns on Israel’s northern border with Syria. Nonetheless, Huckabee’s brief but highly visible attendance has added new political weight to the proceedings–and further tightened the Trump-Netanyahu alliance at a volatile time for both leaders.