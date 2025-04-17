Times Examiner Facebook Logo

Thursday, April 17, 2025 - 07:52 AM

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR 30+ YRS

First Published & Printed in 1994

INDEPENDENT CONSERVATIVE VOICE OF
UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 30 YEARS!

News

Paris Mountain Country Club's 54th Annual JP Traynham Tournament

By Press Release

54th Annual JP Traynham Tournament

The tournament will be individual stroke play and will include a skins game on both days.
$120 for Members
$140 for Non-Members
Sign up today using the link below!

SIGNUP LINK!

 

Upstates Premier Jewelry Design
Electric City Broadcasting
Tupperware - Pam Evans