Logos Revealed for the 2025 Little League® World Series Events

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (January 29, 2025) – The official event logos for the 2025 Little League® World Series tournaments have been revealed, sharing stories about the colors and architecture that make up each of the respective baseball and softball logos for the events this summer.

“The Little League World Series and each of the respective baseball and softball region tournaments are such an iconic piece of our program each year, and we are excited that this year’s logos help tell the story about the unique experience that is felt by thousands of children each summer,” said Amanda Cropper-Rose, Little League Creative Director. “From subtle architectural tributes to the wordmarks and colors that help define our brand, the 2025 logos are a way for our events to help bring the World Series to life in a fun and modern way.”

All of the 2025 logos are rooted with a home plate, as the five corners of the plate help represent the five core values that the Little League program is founded upon and are put on display for millions around the world each year. Additionally, as seen across all of the event logos, the use of a mint color is prevalent in 2025 as a tribute to the continuation of the Little League Girls with Game 50 Celebration and honoring of female inclusivity across both its baseball and softball programs.

Little League International Tournament

One of the most unique aspects of the Little League Baseball and Softball program each year, participation in the Little League International Tournament is the dream that millions of children strive for summer and serves as the foundation of the experience that Little Leaguers have from their local fields to the World Series stadiums. Based on that understanding, the International Tournament logo serves as the foundational structure for the entire tournament season, up to and including all Region Tournaments leading into the seven iconic World Series events. Along with the home plate and wordmark structure that is present in all logos, the International Tournament logo also carries the brand’s red color in its emblem and stars. In its use during the respective region tournaments, the logo also utilizes a teal tribute to the program’s baseball division as well as the iconic Girls with Game orange that represents its softball division.

Little League Baseball World Series, Presented by T-Mobile

Thanks to the continued support by T-Mobile as the presenting partner for the third-straight year, the Little League Baseball World Series logo serves as the foundation for each of the seven World Series logos in 2025. One of the unique features about the architecture of the logo is its shape, inspired by the Howard J. Lamade bust located in the outfield of Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Historically, champions of the LLBWS crown their celebrations with a trip to the outfield to reach out and touch the bust as a way to commemorate their own victory. Throughout each of the Baseball World Series logos, the light blue coloring (inspired by the baseball blue as part of the Little League overall brand) can be found as a way to help bring awareness to the sport designation while adding some modern look and vibrancy to the event’s logo. With its presenting sponsor, the Little League Baseball World Series features a home plate filled with the iconic magenta coloring and T-Mobile mark while the addition three Baseball World Series logos bring the date to life in home plate rather than the banner across its mark.

2025 Event Dates and Locations

July 26 to August 2: Senior League Baseball World Series (Easley, S.C.)

Senior League Baseball World Series (Easley, S.C.) July 27 to August 3: Little League Intermediate (50/70) Baseball World Series (Livermore, Calif.)

Little League Intermediate (50/70) Baseball World Series (Livermore, Calif.) August 3-10: Junior League Baseball World Series (Taylor, Mich.)

Junior League Baseball World Series (Taylor, Mich.) August 13-24: Little League Baseball World Series, Presented by T-Mobile (Williamsport, Pa.)

Little League Softball World Series, Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods

Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods for the second year in a row, the 2025 Little League Softball World Series brings to life the architectural foundation of the LLBWS logo along with the color palette of the Girls with Game Initiative focused on the mint green and softball orange that brings a unique vibrancy to the event. Similar to previous events, the Little League Softball World Series will continue to bring the Girls with Game Initiative to life to help inspire the next generation to step up to the plate. With its presenting sponsor, the Little League Softball World Series features a home plate filled with the DICK’S Sporting Goods mark while the Junior League Softball and Senior League Softball World Series logos bring the date to life in home plate rather than the banner across its mark.

2025 Event Dates and Locations

July 27 to August 2 : Junior League Softball World Series (Kirkland, Wash.)

: Junior League Softball World Series (Kirkland, Wash.) July 28 to August 3 : Senior League Softball World Series (Lower Sussex, Del.)

: Senior League Softball World Series (Lower Sussex, Del.) August 3-10: Little League Softball World Series, Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods (Greenville, N.C.)

The full World Series landing pages for each of the seven events, with information about how to visit and attend, will be available in early spring at LittleLeague.org/WorldSeries.

About Little League®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world’s largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. When we all come together, we are truly One Team. One Little League.