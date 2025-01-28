News

ChinaAid Welcomes Hong Kong Refugee Family for Resettlement in Midland, Texas After Years in Taiwan

MIDLAND, Texas — ChinaAid is delighted to announce the arrival of a Hong Kong family in Midland, Texas, marking the end of their long journey to freedom. After fleeing political unrest in Hong Kong and enduring years of uncertainty in Taiwan, this resilient family of five is beginning a new chapter in the United States.

A Journey Marked by Hardship

The family’s struggles began in 2016 when the father, an advocate for Hong Kong independence, was arrested for his activism. Fearing for their safety, the family fled to Taiwan, where they faced immigration fraud, legal complications, and the lack of legal status for their youngest daughter.

Tragedy struck in 2020 when the father died under suspicious circumstances in Hong Kong, a day before Hong Kong’s National Security Law came into effect. The mother was left to care for her four daughters, while grappling with grief and uncertainty.

Thanks to a global effort involving Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, the National Immigration Agency, the U.S. American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), and ChinaAid, the family’s asylum application was approved, ensuring their safe relocation to the U.S.

Support from a Global Christian Community

The Chè-lâm Presbyterian Church in Taiwan, led by Pastor Ng ChhunSeng, played a pivotal role in assisting the family during their four-year stay. The church provided housing, education, medical care, and art therapy to help the children heal. Despite financial and emotional strain, their unwavering support helped the family through challenging times.

In the U.S., Bob Fu, President of ChinaAid, and his team advocated tirelessly for the family’s asylum. Fu expressed deep gratitude to the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan and Pastor Ng for their Christ-inspired generosity. The China Aid Association is also grateful to its Midland-based ministry partner, the Mayflower Church, for helping to resettle this Hong Kong refugee family.

A Hopeful Future in Midland

The family now faces new challenges in Midland, including securing education for the daughters, aged 6 to 16, and finding employment to sustain their future. Despite these hurdles, the family remains optimistic, bolstered by the support of their new community.

ChinaAid congratulates the family on their resettlement and welcomes them to a place where they can rebuild their lives with freedom and opportunity.

“Welcome to the land of free,” said Dr Bob Fu, founder and president of ChinaAid, “As the people of Hong Kong like this family have been suffering worsening persecution every day under CCP’s so called National Security Law, we call upon the free world to continue to advocate for numerous prisoners of conscience in Hong Kong until every one of them is freed.”