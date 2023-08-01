Political

Always Wrong and Never in Doubt is Henry Kissinger

To celebrate his 100th birthday, Henry Kissinger flew to Communist China and visited with Xi Jinping, the totalitarian dictator, which echoed Kissinger's 1971 visit to China's then totalitarian dictator, Zhou Enlai. Xi said, "We'll never forget our old friend." Kissinger responded by reiterating his fifty-year support of the "one China policy," which is that he wants Red China to rule Taiwan.



Some in the conservative media (such as the American Spectator) have written glowing articles celebrating Kissinger's centennial, even calling him "an American patriot" (Francis Sempa). Let us remember the Kissinger record.

Kissinger served as national security advisor and U.S. secretary of state in the 1960s and 1970s. He advised both Republican and Democrat leaders. His foreign policy was coddling Communist dictators. His foreign policy was not America wins, but America cedes power to the Communists. Remember the Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev who said to us, "We will bury you." Fortunately, Ronald Reagan did not use Kissinger's theories, but recognized the Soviet Union as "the evil empire" and thus won the Cold War.



In 1975, Eagle Forum founder Phyllis Schlafly published her 800-page critique of Kissinger's actions as Secretary of State. "Kissinger on the Couch," co-authored with Adm. Chester Ward, details Kissinger's leftist sympathies and his enormous ego that drove him to the height of American power. Kissinger wanted America to disarm and allow for Soviet military superiority. Phyllis Schlafly wrote in the book, "Only one of the two can survive: the Kissinger policies or the United States of America."



No, Eagle Forum does not celebrate 100 years of coddling Communist dictators.

Anne Schlafly is the daughter of Phyllis Schlafly (1924-2016), Chairman of Eagle Forum, and the author of Faithfully, Phyllis In the Kitchen: the Phyllis Schlafly Cookbook, How to Speak Liberal, and Is Our Constitution in Jeopardy?