News

New Fully Dramatized Podcast Brings to Life 'Of Moose and Men'

Premiering January 29, 2025, on AccessMore

VALDOSTA, Ga. -- January 29, 2025, marks the highly anticipated debut of a groundbreaking podcast: a fully dramatized audio adaptation of Torry Martin’s beloved book, Of Moose and Men: Lost and Found in Alaska. This unique series brings each of the book’s 27 true-life stories to life, blending humor, heart, and inspiration in a way that only Torry Martin can deliver.

With a blend of laugh-out-loud hilarity and profound spiritual insights, the podcast is set to captivate listeners worldwide. See the podcast video trailer here https://bit.ly/ofmooseandmen.

A Wilderness Adventure with a Purpose

Of Moose and Men recounts Torry Martin’s unforgettable journey from California to the wilderness of Alaska, where his quest for answers led him to a series of unpredictable, often side-splitting encounters with nature and his own humanity. From moose breaking into cabins to reindeer raiding kitchens, Martin’s experiences showcase the transformative power of humor, perseverance, and faith.

Each story is infused with Martin’s signature wit and storytelling genius, delivering universal truths that resonate with listeners of all ages and walks of life.

About Torry Martin

Torry Martin is no ordinary storyteller. He is an award-winning actor, screenwriter, comedian, and author whose talents have graced stage, screen, and print for decades. Best known for his writing contributions to the popular children’s radio series from Focus on the Family – Adventures in Odyssey – including the creation of the beloved character Wooton Bassett – Martin’s career is a testament to the art of captivating an audience.

Martin’s acting credits include roles in films such as The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, Heaven Bound, and Hallmark’s The Ultimate Legacy. He’s also co-written multiple feature-length comedies, including Christmas on the Range and The Matchbreaker. As a comedian, his unique blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling has been likened to “Garrison Keillor with a spiritual perspective.”

An in-demand speaker and performer, Martin has appeared on national platforms, including Charisma, Today’s Christian, and Light and Life magazines. His dynamic interviews make him a favorite guest for television, radio, and print outlets alike. Learn more at www.TorryMartin.com.

Why This Podcast is a Must-Listen

The Of Moose and Men podcast isn’t just entertainment; it’s an experience. Each episode immerses listeners in a richly dramatized world where the unpredictable beauty of Alaska’s wilderness meets the equally unpredictable humor of Torry Martin’s life. With universal themes of redemption and faith, the series is poised to inspire and uplift audiences.

This podcast offers:

Fully dramatized audio productions with professional voice actors and sound design featuring notable actors and music artists that lend their voices to the production; Michael Joiner from "The Grace Card", Nancy Stafford from "Matlock", Victoria Jackson from "Saturday Night Live", Phil Lollar and Katie Leigh from "Adventures in Odyssey", Adam Drake from "The Chosen", Francine Locke from "Nashville", Leigh Cappillino from "Point of Grace" Hilarious, heartfelt, and thought-provoking stories with a spiritual message. The chance to journey into the untamed wilderness through the eyes of a master storyteller.



Available on AccessMore

Of Moose and Men will premiere on AccessMore, a listener-funded nonprofit podcast platform dedicated to inspiring thoughtful conversations about faith. AccessMore’s shows are available to stream online, on the AccessMore app, and on Apple and Spotify. Part of the EMF family of media ministries, AccessMore is affiliated with the well-known K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks, making it a trusted destination for uplifting content. www.AccessMore.com.