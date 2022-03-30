News

New Mystery Drama TV Series BREAKING STRONGHOLDS has the World in Suspense

HOUSTON -- The new streaming series filmed in Montgomery, Texas is set to release globally on April 30th, 2022. Breaking Strongholds is a faith-based mystery drama that keeps viewers guessing while addressing serious cultural issues.



The show centers around a high-school teacher gone missing and the family of Detective Ethan James, whose son, unbeknownst to him, is considering suicide to escape the pain from the loss of his mother. All the while, a small Texas town is distracted and deceived by the arrival of world-renowned, best-selling author and thought leader, Redmond Quinn.





"Breaking Strongholds is going to turn faith-based media on its head and entertain millions of people while providing a message of hope to the brokenhearted," states Terry Weaver, Marketing Director for Reflective Media Productions.

The show addresses broken families, abandonment, suicidal ideation, and more. Like a modern parable, each episode creatively weaves God's truths into the storyline, pointing hurting people to Jesus, the only One capable of truly Breaking Strongholds.



"Breaking Strongholds brings light to very dark and devastating issues in our culture. Families and society at large are affected by behavioral health issues, especially suicide. Everyone needs to see this show." Judge Wayne L. Mack, Justice Court 1.



Thanks to our generous supporters, actors, and volunteers, Breaking Strongholds will be available at watch parties throughout the country.



To learn more visit https://www.breakingstrongholds.com/watch



Subscribe to Reflective Media Productions on YouTube to watch the official trailer and more here https://www.youtube.com/c/ReflectiveMediaProductions



Reflective Media Productions is a subsidiary of Reflective Life Ministries, a 501 c3 non-profit committed to spreading hope in Jesus through creative media. Visit www.reflectivemedia.org to learn more and support this ministry.



SOURCE Reflective Media Productions