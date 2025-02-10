Education

BJU to Host 9th Annual Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast

Bob Jones University will host the ninth annual Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast Friday, March 14, to honor the memory of Officer Allen Jacobs and other officers in Greenville County who have been killed in the line of duty. The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. in the Davis Room of the Dixon-McKenzie Dining Common on the BJU campus.

Jane Robelot, WYFF 4 anchor, will serve as emcee. During the breakfast, several awards, including the Allen Jacobs Award of Valor, will be presented to officers and public safety professionals for meritorious acts performed over the past year. BJU President Josh Crockett will deliver a brief keynote address.

“We are thankful for the chance to honor Officer Allen Jacobs and all law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Crockett. “Their bravery and commitment will never be forgotten. As we remember their service, we will pray for those who continue to serve in the line of duty, asking for God’s protection, strength, and guidance as they carry out their vital work.”

The breakfast is provided free of charge to law enforcement personnel. Business and community leaders across the Upstate are encouraged to attend and sponsor the event. This year’s sponsors include Mackey Funerals and Cremations, Canteen, the Greenville Police Department, Greenville Heritage Federal Credit Union and Pepsi of Greenville,

Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the Allen Jacobs Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was created at the request of the Jacobs family to assist senior BJU students majoring in criminal justice. Since its inception, this event has raised over $150,000.